Fathers are like real-life superheroes. After all, they are ready to take a plunge and save you if need be, regardless of how old you are. And, while they should be celebrated every day, going a bit extra on one day is totally worth it for all the times he indulged your demands (even if they were a bit irrational). So, here's a gifting guide curated specially for your first love, your own superhero - your father.

1. Smart Projector, Halo by XGIMI: Transcend your father’s game and movie nights to a never-before level with a smart projector, which is capable of a screen size of up to 300 inches.



2. Naso Profumi: Gift your father a made-in-India perfume that’s free of all synthetic or artificial essences. With a blend of modern floral oils from Northern Europe, Egypt and Indonesia, their blends are carefully curated to suit all skin types and most of all palettes. Do check out their Pepper infused in wood, which masterfully complements the smokey scents of cedar and vetiver with a pungently striking touch of pepper. While its woody element conjures timeless masculinity and musky sensuality, it also has austere and sombre undertones.





3. MeisterSinger Watch: For all those times he's looked at his watch and shaken his head in part amusement and part exasperation, this time, let him do it in style. With this stunner on his wrist, class and utility go hand in hand, with a gift he'll cherish for years to come.



4. Something for his wardrobe: His wardrobe can definitely do with a few new pieces. Check out KALKI Fashion which has launched a menswear collection featuring festive kurta's, multi-hued Nehru jackets and more. If you are looking for something quirky and stylish, check out Label Kunal Anil Tanna. And, if your dad loves the classic kurtas or summer shirts from Fabindia, there is no reason why you shouldn’t add it to the list. They have recently launched The Fab Summer of 2021 featuring easy and comfortable options for men.

5. E-Bicycle: For all the fitness enthusiast dads always ready to explore new genres of fitness, an electric cycle might be the perfect gift. Check out Pedaleze H2 Plus, which comes with a battery-powered assist to help him waltz through the neighbourhood.

6. A trusty recliner or cushioned work chair? Be it the long work from home hours, or just sitting in his study with a cuppa and a long book; ageing, however graceful, comes with its own aches and groans.





To relax, offer your dad a recliner to spend his long hours in, luxuriating in the rich feel of sturdy yet soft leather, looking classier than ever. And, when it comes to work, gift him a lovely cushioned work that can swivel and change the height. Check out this Samarkand from Art Deco which is made from reclaimed teak.



Availability: Pepperfry.com, Art Deco design



7. Let him unwind with a drink of his liking and perhaps tell a tale or two from his college days. If you need help here, check out Diageo’s Talisker10 YO single malt which can be classified as rugged, adventurous, and refined. Another option could be the Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series, born out of the desire to discover the best flavours that Scotland has to offer. This new collection of four, 12-year-old blended Scotch whiskies celebrate the distinct flavour profiles of the four corners of Scotland. If he is a vodka person, offer him the newly launched Billion Air Vodka by Sonaar Beverages, a new start-up in the Indian alcohol-beverage space. It is a pure, gluten-free vodka that is sourced, distilled, and blended in the USA. Distilled six times in the USA and then bottled in India, Billion Air Vodka is a unique combination of 98% American Corn and 2% American Wheat. If he loves beers, introduce him to craft beers. Gateway Brewing Co has launched its new retail store in Mumbai and has also introduced cool hampers that one can order along with fresh brews from their micro-brewery.

If he doesn’t like alcoholic beverages and finds comfort in teas or coffees, check out Totally Infuzd, which is harvested in the worthiest tea gardens of India with an assurance of quality, taste, and flavor to give a perfect tea garden experience. The brews are meticulously crafted with precision, as the team works directly with tea-growers, sommeliers, and connoisseurs to uphold the perfect tea-drinking experience. Or, introduced him to Teabox’s exquisite collection of teas featuring their best fragrant and unique blends.



8. Indulge him in self-care



Pamper your old man or teach him how to pamper himself. Here are some grooming options:

- Love Organically Kesah Thailam (hair oil)

Made from time-tested ingredients such as Jatamansi, Nagarmotha and Methi for hair fall, Amla for greying and Bhringraj, this Ayurvedic, herb-infused thailam claims to fight any and every hair problem. The oil is said to act not only as a nourishing agent but also as a conditioner and a preventive solution.



- The Body Shop

The Body Shop presents an assortment of pleasant products including fragrances, shaving creams and tools among others, designed to foster the male skin. Moreover, all products 100% vegetarian and animal cruelty-free, making it guilty-free ethical gift shopping.



- Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge, the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.



- The Palm Care Company

With safe, gentle ingredients, pampering fragrances, and beautiful, eco-friendly packaging, The Palm Care products make the perfect gifts for your loved ones. The cherry on the cake is - you can even send messages in the gift box to give it a personalized touch.



- Deyga Organics

A fusion of nature and goodness, Deyga combines every particle by hand and brings to you an immersive experience of oneness with the earth. When enriching oils play with nurturing ingredients, high performing anti-oxidants fuse with naturally occurring vitamins, purity meets wisdom, and you choose Deyga, a world of gentle, natural and ethical love is born.







- mCaffeine

With coffee love at its core, mCaffeine makes the perfect rejuvenating gift this Father’s Day for all the lovely couple fathers, single dads or single moms as everyone deserves the best. The strongest and supportive person in our life definitely need the best mood-lifting, relaxing & unwinding present & mCaffeine has a perfect array to choose from. Its Coffee De-Stress Gift Kit contains the Coffee Body Polishing Oil with a beautiful aroma and the bestseller, award-winning product - Coffee Body Scrub with Coconut Oil. Made with love and intriguing ingredients like rosehip oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, coconut oil, this kit is perfect after a long tiring day and always gives a whiff of freshly grounded Arabica coffee which is quite de-stressing. The Coffee De-stress kit by mCaffeine also comes along with a handcrafted premium two roller wooden massager, specially designed to de-stress the body and enhance the blood circulation that relieves stress.



9. Something for his gut

Supplements that gives great benefits inside-out can be a good option. Check out Atmantan NATURALS’ Pre Gut, which helps improve gut health, or Defence Max, which boosts natural immunity. Also, check out immune-boosters from Azafran. They help strengthen immunity and protect against ailments like flu and improve blood health, respiration and metabolism.

10. For cheese-lover dads, check out Cremeitalia’s premium, customisable hampers in collaboration with Stem Water Farms. Packed with naturally flavoured artisanal cheeses like Paprika, Bocconcini, Burrata and farm-fresh veggies like cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, basil, and a whole lot of love, this gift is sure to cheer up your dads.



Availability: Order via Instagram DM or WhatsApp on +91 70452 42840



11. Desserts for health conscious dads



- Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie is set to change the snacking game forever! Baked to perfection with deliciously rich dough and oozing with a smooth indulgent filling, the cookies come packed with 20g of protein to help you reach your daily protein requirement. A perfect way to keep cravings in check while supporting training goals. They’re also high in fibre, making them a great addition to a balanced diet and an easy way to keep on top of daily nutrition without any meal prep.



- Another healthy option could be Kivu’s handcrafted sunbaked cookies which are made with the goodness of solar energy. Their eco-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free cookies are hand-crafted and baked in solar ovens with no refined flour, sugar, preservatives, additives, or any form of chemicals.



- Munchilicious Granola has a host of variants including the grain-free granola for the vegan dad, a Dark Chocolate variant for fathers with a sweet tooth and Desi-Twist for a dad who loves his chai-time snack.

12. Dates



If your father is a fan of nuts, check out these options:

- Drive You Nutss have over 40 products to offer, all sourced from premium locations, offering their customers supreme quality dry fruits from around the world. Their offerings include Jordan Medjool Dates, Afghani Figs and Apricots, Iranian Prunes, Honey Roasted and Salted Caramel Almonds etc.

- There is nothing better than a luxuriously wrapped box of Bateel gourmet dates for your loved one. High in energy, these dates are also organic.

- Dole, the largest producer of fruits in the world, has a plethora of exquisite dry fruits, delectable jellies and revitalizing fruit bowls so that your dad can enjoy natural, organic and absolutely guilt-free snacks!

13. Chocolates





To end the day on a sweet note, kuch mitha toh banta hai. And if he’s a Dhoni fan, then we’ve literally got the best thing for you. Inspired by MS Dhoni and his helicopter shot, 7Ink Brews have launched a range of artisanal chocolates handcrafted by chocolatier and chef David Belo of Mysore-based craft chocolate brand Naviluna. Using sustainably grown cacao sourced from South India, Copter 7’s artisanal chocolates come in a wide range of flavours from Mosambi Zest, Strawberry and Coffee, Mint, and Mulberry, all of which are organic, vegan and GMO-free.