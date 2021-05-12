Extending a helping hand towards COVID relief, Surat-based Indianwear label for women Saundh has decided to provide financial and logistical aid to families who are unable to pay for the final rites of their loved ones.



"Saundh is extending financial and logistical aid to people who have lost loved ones in the wake of the pandemic but haven't been unable to provide a proper farewell," said Sarabjeet Saluja, Founder & Director, Saundh. In association with NGO Ikjot, they have also announced a pan-India helpline number - +91-9924019434.



Besides this, Saundh has built a free COVID-19 treatment facility with up to 175 beds near its factory in Surat, and is also distributing 10 dozen bananas and 1,000 packets of buttermilk on a daily basis to five government hospitals in the city.



