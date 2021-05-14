For software developer Stuti Kothari, frequent relocation due to job transfers triggered severe hair loss. Her frantic search for a suitable oil to arrest hair fall revealed to her horror that most of the available oils in the market were diluted with 95 per cent mineral oil or liquid paraffin — a carcinogenic chemical. It was then that she decided to make hair oil herself and the results worked wonders for her.

Encouraged, she started making small batches of it for her friends and family, paving the way for WishCare, which she established in 2018 along with her husband, Ankit Kothari. Popular for its chemical-free natural ingredients, Stuti speaks to us about the brand’s new summer special — a fermented rice water haircare range, perfect for your hair!

Stuti and Ankit Kothari, founders of beauty label WishCare

Tell us about the efficacy of this new fermented rice water range?

During summer, scalp dandruff and dull, damaged hair due to harsh climatic conditions are common. Fermented rice water is a great ingredient to arrest the issues and the presence of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, helps repair and hydrate the hair by providing the right nourishment. Our products have been carefully curated under expert supervision to get the maximum benefits of this ancient technique of fermented rice water, making it easily available for a daily routine.

WishCare's Fermented Rice Water Shampoo

How natural have you kept the ingredients?

Our products are free from all forms of toxic chemicals like sulphates, parabens, mineral oil and silicones. Fermented rice water, which has been fermented under expert supervision, is the base for all products in this range, thus providing all the natural goodness of this liquid formula. This has been further enriched with other natural ingredients like almond, coconut and soy protein to balance and make the formulation more potent.

Are there any home remedies for the bane of summers, sticky and flaky dandruff?

Sticky and flaky dandruff is caused by the poor health of your scalp. Taking care of your scalp is as important as taking care of your skin. We would recommend massaging your scalp with light nonsticky oil, keep it on for one to two hours and then wash it off with a mild hydrating shampoo.

Available online.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

