Hola Hyderabad: The party never stops

The Holi weekend began with a bang! Like literally. I am referring to the Bang Bang Holi Fest which was held at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel made an appearance at the event which was jam packed with all of the city’s elite. Anup Chandak (organiser) said that it’s usually even more crowded but owing to the current scenario, there were a decent number of step-ins.

Meanwhile, we caught up with Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer who visited Hyderabad to play Holi at the Balam Pichkari event organised by Kavita Jain. It was held at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad and the place was beautifully decorated. There were a lot of food stalls for people to pick up some eats and of course thandai, an essential Holi drink.

One thing that I love about Hyderabad is the way we celebrate our festivals! Live bands, Tomatina, foam party, rain dance, jet colour spray, balloon splash etc. doesn’t all this sound interesting? Well, this was another Holi fest called Rangreza at SNC Convention, Attapur, and must say, all these things do add up to the fun of this beautiful festival of colours.

Anam MIrza and Laksheeta Govil



The FLO Hyderabad Chapter hosted their last event of the year — Braving the Odds under the governance of Chairperson Uma Chigurupati. The chief guest was the Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan who lauded and appreciated the efforts of the Guests of Honour Dr Suchitra Ela and Dr Krishna Ela (founders of Bharat Biotech).

An exclusive supper soirée was held on Sunday to experience state of the art Italian luxury furniture for the launch of Empire Home, owned by Kabir and Nisha Manghnani. The event was held over supper and a flowing bar amidst jazz notes with George Hull on the sax followed by Keith Rosario’s vocals.

Fizzy Goblet, a popular designer footwear and accessories store opened its doors in Hyderabad. I loved their quirky and extraordinary designs which were also comfortable and versatile. Laksheeta Govil, the proud owner and designer was seen interacting with guests invited by her aunt Kamini Saraf. From colour play, store launches to informative events, the city has seen quite a few wonderful programmes in recent times. Let’s see what awaits us next!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.



(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)