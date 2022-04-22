Check out these new skin cleansing and rejuvenating products to stay fresh this summer

Skin elements

Ayurvedic beauty label Ozone Signature has come up with an anti-bacterial skin clearing serum called Haridradaya Taila that works wonders on acne and scars and promises to reduce pigmentation and blackheads. With Sesame seed oil as the base oil, this serum has turmeric that fights bacteria and liquorice or mulethi helps restore the skin's brightness and elasticity. It can be used at night for clear and brighter skin during the summertime.

On ozonesignature.com. Rs 1,831.

The Moms Co.'s Vitamin C Face Care Kit

A dose of Vitamin C

Cruelty-free label The Moms Co.'s latest range of Vitamin C Face Care Kit might be just what you want to repair and replenish your skin this summer. The kit has a complete range of daily skincare products including a Natural Vitamin C Face Wash with orange peels, an alcohol-free toner, a vitamin C and ferulic acid enriched serum and face cream. The products promise to neutralise free radicals, boost collagen production and deeply moisturise the skin for a smoother softer effect.

On themomsco.com. Rs 1,800.

Pulp's Off Duty Cleansing Balm

Cleaning it right

The new-age superfood beauty label Pulp has come up with a brand new range of skin products called Off Duty to take care of your daily CTM routine and prevent sunburn, breakouts and rashes. Check out their Off Duty Cleansing Balm that's really effective for removing heavy makeup including the stubborn eye makeup and gently cleanses the skin while hydrating it.

On thepulp.shop. Rs 1,049.

Ciel's Daily Detox Overnight Cream

Skin Spiel

Vegan beauty label Ciel's latest range of daily detox products is just what you need to deal with the harmful effects of the sun. And we loved their Daily Detox Overnight Cream that detoxifies the epidermis of the skin and replenishes the collagen reserves to render a softer, younger-looking skin.

On cielskincare.com. Rs 1,199