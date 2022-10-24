Ayodhya sets Guinness World Record for lighting 15 lakh diyas on the banks of Saryu river on Deepotsav

This was Modi's first visit to the city after his visit on August 5, 2020

The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh set a Guinness World Record for lighting 15 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) on the banks of the Saryu river on Sunday. This was done as part of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s ‘Deepotsav’ initiative. According to sources, the reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river provided a breathtaking view while the laser show lit up the skies and Ayodhya rose in unison to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Modi lit five diyas of ghee at the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers on his arrival.

“Shri Ram Lalla's 'Darshan and then Rajyabhishek of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights,” Modi was quoted as saying.

According to sources, Modi and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, also displayed the Guinness certificate on the occasion. The Prime Minister addressed the Deepostav gathering, saying “From the holy birthplace of Lord Ram, I pass on Diwali wishes to my countrymen. Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone,” he said.

Yogi also addressed the crowd, saying, “Deepotsav of Ayodhya started 6 years ago with the guidance and inspiration of PM Narendra Modi. This festival of UP became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success.”

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa told media sources that 22,000 volunteers lighted more than 15 lakh earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi on the Saryu bank as part of the Deepotsav celebrations. During the Deepotsav, 11 Ramlila tableaux exhibiting dance styles from various states will be presented, along with five animated tableaus.

This was Modi's first visit to the holy city after his visit on August 5, 2020, when he visited for the bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple. “I got the opportunity of Lord Ram's darshan due to his blessings; happy that people across the world watching Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya,” Modi said.