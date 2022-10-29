Have a pawsome Sunday with PettinOut

While you had a month full of festivities, your furry babies deserve a day to pawry. To give them an excursion, Swiggy SteppinOut is back with PettinOut, an event for pets, in association with Heads Up For Tails on Sunday, October 30. A full day of fun, games, food, and music with your furry friends and family is planned to wrap up the festivities.

Posing in style

This exclusive event is curated specially for every pet, pet parent, and pet lover in the city with fun activities like taking pictures at the dedicated pet photo booth, agility zone, and ball pit, energising with healthy and tasty treats at the pet bakeries, there will also be heaps of activities for children and much more to bond with your pets and let your hair down at the event.



“We have planned a full day of partying with your dog, celebrating your love, playing fun games, trying yummy treats together, pet bakeries and more! Your furballs would love this special occasion. They are way more excited than you so gift them this day of endless joy and treats with PettinOut.” Says Safdhar Adoor Head of Business, Swiggy SteppinOut.

Here's a birthday boy

From kiosks with a variety of gorgeous offerings for pets to learning about grooming & training, from celebrating the bond between pet families to showing off your pet’s glam quotient, PettinOut is the place to be for pet parents and animal lovers. Visit to explore exclusive play areas for dogs, puppy therapy for pet lovers and an array of mouth-watering food and beverages. If you’re looking for a safe and fun day to spend with your dog or socialize with other pet parents, then this event is unmissable!



Where: Hyatt Regency



When: October 30, Sunday, noon onwards



Tickets available at Book My Show, Insider and Dineout