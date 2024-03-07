Women's Day: Shivani Agarwalla gears up for upcoming Kettlebell world championship
How were you initiated into Kettlebell?
It started with the idea of losing post-partum weight. Coming from a conservative family I was given to understand that women can’t lift weights but my husband and gynecologist encouraged me and I hit the gym. There I chanced upon the kettlebell. I started lifting the bells to add variety to my routine. But called it quits after a couple of months to raise my child and go back to work. But my coach met me and started training me at home. That’s when my serious foray into kettlebell started.
Where do you practice now?
I have my gym in the house. It’s time-effective. But if I think I need machines for assistance then I go to the gym.
Is your son also inclined towards sports?
We are helping him start his journey into kettlebells or squash and my husband makes sure he gets two hours of outdoor activity every day.
What was your family’s reaction when they got to know you were seriously pursuing kettlebell?
To do certain things out of the box was considered sacrilege. When I told them, they thought it was a passing fleet. But when I went for my Asian Championship in Malaysia in 2017 they were like you are travelling alone, to a foreign country for a sports event. From my husband’s side, he was cool. My family did not have resistance but when they saw I was serious their concerns changed to me being a mother and everything related. But I’m extremely proud of the entire journey. My happy moment was when in 2022 the Honurable Prime Minister of India wrote a letter to my father describing my contribution to the Nation as a Chartered Accountant, Kettlebell Champion, and a mother.
How do you balance in life?
I have my priorities set with discipline and consistency. My life moves on four wheels- my family life, social, professional, and personal life. You have to learn the art of saying no, drop things that may not be important, and understand that you cannot make everyone happy.
Tell us about your November championship and how are you preparing for it.
I’ll be doing the marathon format where I will be lifting a 20-kilo bell for an hour. It’s being organised by the International Kettlebell Marathon Federation in Belgium. There will be an active participation of more than 25 countries. As far as preparations are concerned a lot of discipline gets into the regimen, watching over what you are eating is important, and mental make-up. We have a team that works.
So, what does your diet comprise?
I have to abstain from refined sugar. I am a gluten-free person. When you start preparations since kettlebell is about technique, strength, and endurance, you have to make sure you have a protein-rich diet. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even take eggs. We have a nutritionist on board who helps me on this journey.
On cheat days what do you have?
I love sweets. My cheat days are around once in 15 days. But it’s also a lot of mind work that helps you in overcoming the craving. If you are craving sweets have some water with jaggery and ghee might help.
A lesson kettlebell has taught you?
If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it.
How aware is Kolkata today about the sports?
Kettlebell as a competitive sport has a long way to go. But the need of the hour is to get it organised in a structure.