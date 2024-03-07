Women's Day: Shivani Agarwalla gears up for upcoming Kettlebell world championship

A

To do certain things out of the box was considered sacrilege. When I told them, they thought it was a passing fleet. But when I went for my Asian Championship in Malaysia in 2017 they were like you are travelling alone, to a foreign country for a sports event. From my husband’s side, he was cool. My family did not have resistance but when they saw I was serious their concerns changed to me being a mother and everything related. But I’m extremely proud of the entire journey. My happy moment was when in 2022 the Honurable Prime Minister of India wrote a letter to my father describing my contribution to the Nation as a Chartered Accountant, Kettlebell Champion, and a mother.