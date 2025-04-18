A glimpse into glamour, fashion, and heritage this week

‘Beauty is more than just skin deep,’ proved true at Glam Girl Next Door, a digital reality contest empowering young women aspiring to be the next “it” girl. After over a month of training, workshops, and photoshoots, the grand finale at Hyatt Regency saw the contestants in their dazzling best. I was struck by their grace and confidence, especially knowing they weren’t professional models. After a tough fight, Deepika was crowned the winner.

Meanwhile, across town, many pretty faces gathered at Jewels in Bloom, a showcase held at Rare Lily. The event also included a Jewellery Clinic, offering guests complimentary engraving and polishing services for their beloved pieces. A few of the same faces were spotted at the Hi Life exhibition, all set for some retail therapy. With summer well and truly upon us, it was no surprise that everyone made a beeline for linens, cottons, and breezy travel pieces.