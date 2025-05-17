How Chennai celebrated mums with style and sentiment

Mother’s Day was front and centre this week, celebrated with much enthusiasm. From luxurious experiences and gourmet feasts to thoughtful gestures, the mums were pampered.

Of course, social media was flooded with relatable memes, capturing everything from ‘mom logic’ to the universal struggles of growing up with a desi mum. Our feeds were also overflowing with personalised hampers and bouquets, and as someone joked, “Saying I love you is easier” with chocolates, lotions, and a crazily priced bunch of flowers.

Call me boring, but I chose to celebrate the day with a lazy afternoon on the couch, eating my favourite burger.

At Phoenix Marketcity, there was something for everyone, with discounts across popular brands and services. At Annam Café, it was a fun afternoon where mums could get their nails done and relax while the kids explored their creative side with art and craft activities. Most of the ladies admitted to having done more than a little shopping as they exchanged notes over brunch. It was an easy, relaxed vibe, made better with great food and lots of pretty pictures.