With biking to nearby resort towns becoming the norm, thanks to the pandemic, the interest for biking gear is seeing an upswing. We look at three websites, catering to premium, mid-level and low-cost budgets, that you can choose from when you decide to go on your next bike ride.

Premium: High Note Performance

Known for their premium, well-curated line-up of biking essentials and gear, High Note Performance features brands like Airoh, Rev’It and TCX. On their website, you can choose from jackets, riding boots, helmets, backpacks, storage essentials, riding glasses and more.

Mid-range: Gear and Throttle House

Gear and Throttle House, a Pune-based store with an online presence, was launched in 2019 by a group of passionate bikers with a penchant for vintage motorcycles. With an understanding of the needs of bikers, being bikers themselves, they shortlisted 11 niche brands from the US and Europe to cater to their clientele. Some of the brands they stock include Shima, a complete riding gear brand from Poland, Racer, a 100-year-old glove expert from France, and Zandona, an Italian Protection specialist.

Low cost: Spartan Pro Gear

A more budget-friendly site, Spartan Pro Gear has everything from helmets, jackets, gloves and pants to accessories and bike care. You can shop for brands like Scimitar, Macna, Muck-Off and Forma.

