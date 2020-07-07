Photojournal: Argentines try to find happiness under quarantine

The Arevalo-Robledo family, dressed as The Simpsons, poses in their living room. Mariano Arevalo is Homer, Mariel Robledo is Marge, Federico Garozzo is Bart, Julieta is Lisa and Camila Arevalo is Maggie. This family said every day of lockdown started to look the same, so they decided every Saturday to dress in different costumes to combat boredom and put some humour into their lives. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Marcela Alvarez hosts her birthday party in her home's balcony, one of many celebrations she's held from her balcony during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires. Alvarez's neighbours caught on to her idea and started celebrating special dates from their own balconies, like Father's Day, birthdays, even marking the deaths of passed relatives. Marcela says she now considers her neighbours to be like family. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Deflina Espina plays music at home during a lockdown in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Although Espina normally works as a DJ at parties and loves contact with people, she says the quarantine has helped her work on herself. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Horacio Bonafina stays inside his home during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bonafina, a 36-year-old psychologist, says the quarantine has allowed him to relax and hopes to continue working for home after it's lifted. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Camila Fernandez rests in bed during a government-ordered lockdown in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 26-year-old who works at the prosecutor's office lives alone in her apartment in the company of books, of which she has read more than 20 during quarantine, while studying to become a public translator and English teacher. "Quarantine is an ideal state," said Fernandez. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Keila Lozano aims her camera from inside her bedroom during a lockdown in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lozano, a model, costume designer and photographer, said she stopped racing around and started slowing down her life-work rhythm during the quarantine, and that it would have been impossible before the lockdown. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The sun sets in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a country with one of the longest government-ordered lockdowns to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. However, in contrast to the damaging effects of confinement on the economy and mental health, many Argentines consider quarantine an ideal state, or have been able to give a positive meaning to confinement. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)