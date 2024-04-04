India’s new years take-off this weekend with regional celebrations and festivities that you can be a part of!

While April 9 marks the new year according to the lunisolar calendar and some communities across India will be ushering in a new auspicious annum to come, most Asian cultures with a connection to India’s traditional solar calendars will be celebrating the sacred day on April 13, 14 or 15. Here’s a quick guide to all the celebrations you can be a part of if you book your tickets quickly and finalise those itineraries soon…
Tamil Puthandu
Starting down south, in Tamil Nadu, the festival is called Puthandu and is also known officially as Tamil New Year. The festival is set to April 14 and does not change as per the vagaries of the solar calendar. The day is observed as a time for family. Households are cleaned and visits to local temples are common. People wear new clothes and children seek the blessings of family elders, followed by the family sitting down for a vegetarian feast. The day is also marked by big budget film releases from the Tamil movie industry (Kollywood), shopping festivals and picnicking across the state’s many tourist destinations. Special thaalis called Virunthu Saapadu are also served in most popular restaurants across the state. Head to Chennai for the best experience of the festivities and stay at ITC Grand Chola.
Vishu
Moving to the west, finally, we have Vishu, which is a Hindu festival celebrating the Malayali New Year. Vishu falls on the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam Calendar (April 14 or April 15) and is the traditional new year marked by family time, preparing colourful auspicious items and viewing these as the first thing on the Vishu day (vishukkani). In particular, Malayalis seek to view the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum (kani konna), money or silver items, silk, mirrors, rice, coconuts, cucumbers, fruits and other harvest products. Like Onam, the festival is marked by feasting on sadyas and elaborate flower decorations, but what sets the festival apart is the gifting practice of kaineettam — where elders gift small amounts of money to younger relatives. Bisu Parba, the new year in nearby Tulunadu (in Karnataka) is also observed on the same day. Kochi offers some of the best experiences during Vishu and a good place to stay at is Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.
Baisakhi
In the north, this new year is also called Vaisakhi and marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 and sometimes on April 14. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 13 April and travelling to Punjab, Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Haridwar in Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will allow you to get a glimpse of this special festival and the way it is celebrated. Also celebrated as Baan Ganga Tirtha in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra (Haryana) and as Sattua, Vaisakhi Sankranti or Satwahi in parts of Uttar Pradesh, the best place to bring in Baisakhi is Amritsar, with festivities aplenty. Stay at Taj Swarna for a unique experience.
Pohela Boishakh
Moving east, one of the most important festivals of Bengalis across the globe, this new year is observed in West Bengal, Bangladesh and Tripura as an official holiday and is equally popular with Hindus and Muslims. While the festival is observed on either April 14 or April 15, depending on what Bengali community you are celebrating in — the festivities are almost the same. From great feasts and special clothes to special prayers and fairs — the community across the globe bring in this special day with pomp and fervour. Similar festivals in the vicinity are the Assamese Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu and Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, the Odiya new year. Bring in this new year in Kolkata and head to ITC Royal Bengal for a stay like none other!
Cheiraoba
Going further east, this is a season of festivals for the Meiteis in Manipur as two new years are celebrated a week apart. While Sajibu Nongba Panba (Meitei Cheiraoba) is usually observed a week before this festival, the difference in dates is owed to two different faith traditions. Meitei Vaishnavites follow the solar calendar and observe Cheiraoba on April 14 or April 15 every year. The festival is marked by a unique practice of climbing a nearby hill with family and friends and feasting with the community. Head to Imphal to witness the festival first hand and stay at Classic Grande for access to all the regional festivities.
