India’s new years take-off this weekend with regional celebrations and festivities that you can be a part of!

Moving to the west, finally, we have Vishu, which is a Hindu festival celebrating the Malayali New Year. Vishu falls on the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam Calendar (April 14 or April 15) and is the traditional new year marked by family time, preparing colourful auspicious items and viewing these as the first thing on the Vishu day (vishukkani). In particular, Malayalis seek to view the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum (kani konna), money or silver items, silk, mirrors, rice, coconuts, cucumbers, fruits and other harvest products. Like Onam, the festival is marked by feasting on sadyas and elaborate flower decorations, but what sets the festival apart is the gifting practice of kaineettam — where elders gift small amounts of money to younger relatives. Bisu Parba, the new year in nearby Tulunadu (in Karnataka) is also observed on the same day. Kochi offers some of the best experiences during Vishu and a good place to stay at is Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.