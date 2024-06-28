This floating homestay on the Loktak Lake, Manipur, is a magical experience

Staying afloat aesthetically

The largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, the pristine Loktak Lake, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Manipur. Known for its floating circular swamps or land masses (phumdis in the local tongue), the lake invites tourists from far and wide for its ethereal beauty. If you are planning a trip to Manipur, keep a day aside just to experience what it feels like to stay in a floating hut. We did too and chose Loktak Aquamarine to spend a day.

After a simple Manipuri lunch at a roadside kitchen, comprising rice, iromba (a mixture of boiled vegetables, fish, and chillis), dal, salad, and a fish stew made with a few sliced onions, loads of tomatoes, chilli, and coriander, we took a short, picturesque, afternoon drive from Imphal to reach the banks of the Loktak Lake and waited for a fisherman’s boat to take us to our homestay.

The long and slim wooden boat, carrying not more than two to three people at a time, submerges almost fully when it carries people, and you might feel that it will topple, but it won’t. Reaching the homestay was one of the most surreal experiences ever, as a traveller. As you get down from the boat and try to balance yourself on the thin wooden slabs leading to the land mass, it feels as if you are walking on velvet. You must be a little careful not to step directly on the landmass, but even as we did, our feet didn’t touch the water. That was a strange feeling indeed.