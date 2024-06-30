Best cities for experiencing urban safaris

Sydney, with its iconic skyline and harbour, also boasts remarkable wildlife experiences. The Sydney Harbour National Park is home to a variety of native species, including possums, echidnas, and an array of birdlife. Taronga Zoo, located on the harbour, offers visitors a chance to see native and exotic animals while enjoying spectacular views of the city. The nearby Royal National Park, just a short drive from the city centre, provides bushwalking trails where you can spot wallabies, kangaroos, and colourful parrots.