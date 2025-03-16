Pedal power: The resurgence of cycling tours

As the world embraces outdoor adventures and sustainable travel, cycling tours are making a strong comeback. Whether navigating through bustling city streets or pedalling along scenic nature trails, two-wheel travel is proving to be an ideal way to explore new destinations. Whether you’re a casual rider or an avid cyclist, there has never been a better time to embrace cycling tours. It’s a chance to travel sustainably, enjoy nature, and experience destinations from a unique and refreshing perspective.
Cycling offers an immersive experience, which allows travellers to connect with their surroundings at a leisurely pace. The growing awareness of eco-friendly travel, combined with the rising number of bike-friendly cities, has encouraged more people to swap cars for bicycles. Additionally, cycling tours provide a healthier alternative to traditional sightseeing.
Cities worldwide are enhancing their cycling infrastructure, making urban biking more convenient and safe. Here are some top picks for city cycling tours:
Amsterdam, Netherlands – Known as the cycling capital of the world, Amsterdam’s extensive bike lanes make exploring the city a breeze.
Copenhagen, Denmark – With dedicated bike highways, Copenhagen is a dream destination for urban cyclists.
Kyoto, Japan – A blend of modern and historical charm, Kyoto’s quiet streets and beautiful temples make for a serene ride.
Berlin, Germany – This vibrant city is best explored on two wheels, with its vast network of cycling paths.
Montreal, Canada – With its popular BIXI bike-sharing system, Montreal offers scenic routes along the St. Lawrence River and through historic neighbourhoods.
For those who prefer the tranquility of nature, these trails offer breathtaking views and fresh air:
Great Allegheny Passage, USA – A 150-mile trail running from Pittsburgh to Maryland, offering picturesque riverside views.
Loire Valley, France – Ride through vineyards, castles, and charming villages in this UNESCO-listed region.
Otago Central Rail Trail, New Zealand – A scenic route through old railway tunnels, open fields, and rolling hills.
Shimanami Kaido, Japan – A coastal cycling route that stretches across islands, offering stunning ocean vistas.
Danube Cycle Path, Europe – A famous long-distance cycling route that takes riders through multiple countries along the Danube River.