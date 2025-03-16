Pedal power: The resurgence of cycling tours

As the world embraces outdoor adventures and sustainable travel, cycling tours are making a strong comeback. Whether navigating through bustling city streets or pedalling along scenic nature trails, two-wheel travel is proving to be an ideal way to explore new destinations. Whether you’re a casual rider or an avid cyclist, there has never been a better time to embrace cycling tours. It’s a chance to travel sustainably, enjoy nature, and experience destinations from a unique and refreshing perspective.



Why cycling tours are gaining popularity

Cycling offers an immersive experience, which allows travellers to connect with their surroundings at a leisurely pace. The growing awareness of eco-friendly travel, combined with the rising number of bike-friendly cities, has encouraged more people to swap cars for bicycles. Additionally, cycling tours provide a healthier alternative to traditional sightseeing.