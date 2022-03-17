Holi special coverage: Parties, food, fashion and skincare — We present to you the ultimate guide to celebrate this festival of colours

Celebrate Holi this year with mouth-watering delicacies, parties in town, with a side of conscious skin and hair care to protect yourself from colours. Indulge presents to you a comprehensive guide on how you could go about the Holi celebrations:

Bring in the riot of colours on your plate with these city diners that have rustled up a colourful lot, adding hues of green, pink, yellow and red to the dishes, quite impeccably.

From playing with the notes of thandai to mixing up some bevvy cocktails, each menu is a grand celebration of life. So, drop in with your friends and family and have a whale of a time.

JW Marriott, Kolkata

This Holi, JW Marriott is going to make you indulge. The star property has planned a two-day extravaganza – Colour Me Happy, at JW Lawns. So, on March 18 and 19 from 11 am to 4 pm, live DJ performances, enchanting flower cabanas, organic colours and a wide range of diverse cuisines will entice you. A wide range of hard and soft beverages like Vodka Infused AmmPannaSuji, Vodka Infused Pudina and Jeer Aka Pani, Vodka Infused Gandhraj Lemon Pani, Vodka Infused Aam and PudinaKePani will keep you happy high.

Pocket pinch: Holi Brunch Rs 2199

Holi Celebration Stay Package: Rs 7499 – 25500

Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

If unlimited glass of thandai is on your must-do option this Holi the head to Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. A live thandai station showcasing an assortment of beverages along with lip-smacking favourites like chaat, Kolkata roll counter, Kebab counter, Biryani station and more will keep you busy all day. Adding to the revelry will be a delightful dessert section comprising ShahiTukra, Baked Boondi, Moong dal halwa, Malpua, Mango Passion Cake and Opera Slice.

Pocket pinch: Buffet starts at Rs 1100+

What’s Up! Cafe

Red Wine Sangria, Grapes Sparklers, Bone Crusher, Sunset Strips, Alphonse Mocktail and What’s Up Special Mocktail are a few tipples that will keep your spirits soaring this Holi. At this three-tier cafe at Southern Avenue, you can pair your drinks with appetizing nibbles like Two In One Kabab, Chicken Angara Kabab, Stuffed Hariyali Paneer Kabab and Palak Hariyali Kabab. Jatra. There will also be a live performance by Partha Banerjee, who promises to captivate the patrons with his soothing voice.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1500/- plus taxes (without liquor)

Oudh 1590

At Oudh 1590 celebrate Holi with Rangeela Sharbats. The sweet concoctions made thoughtfully with the theme of the festive season in mind include Gulab Sharbat, Badam Sharbat, Doodh Gulab Sharbat and Aam Khaas and they will add to the celebrations. You can add more jazz to your day with perfectly flavoured and slow-cooked biryani, succulent kebabs and more.

Pocket Pinch : Rs 110 to 140 plus taxes (For the Sharbats)

Chapter 2

The temperature is rising steadily outside and nothing can beat the heat but a refreshing drink with a strong punch of lemon and fizz. Chapter 2’s array of coolers featuring irresistible mocktails and cocktails like Earthy Cosmo, Ginger Zing, Clover Club and On The Beach are a saviour. Live music will elevate your mood further.

Pocket Pinch: Drinks start at Rs 250 onwards

Café Offbeat CCU

This Holi, Cafe Offbeat CCU is ensuring customers have limitless fun throughout the day with their Holi-Unlimited Offer! The cafe is a must-visit destination to party with friends, food, music and colours, at Topsia. With unlimited food (starters & mains), unlimited drinks (thandais & mocktails), phenomenal views of the Kolkata skyline and upbeat groovy music, Café Offbeat CCU promises a delightfully memorable

Pocket pinch: Rs 999+ onwards

La Macario Cafe

At this Wood Street European-style café celebrate the festival of colours with some drinks with desi vibes. Quench your thirst with beverages like Classic Pistachio Thandai and Almond Kesaria Coffee and pair them with small bites like Mini Dabeli, Beetroot Dahi Kebab, Mexican Taco Shells with Guacamole, Street Style Chola Kulcha, Batata Hara Pockets and Middle East Platter. Seal the deal with a luscious Thandai Almond Cheesecake.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1100 plus taxes

Monkey Bar

Get into the mood with Monkey Bar’s special concoction that combines the traditional festival spirit with boozy indulgence with Holi Colada, a fun, boozy milk-based cocktail that represents the heart of the ‘thandai’ culture featuring thickened milk infused with badam shirin, loaded with white rum, topped with almond slivers and a touch of saffron.

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1400++ (without alcohol) and Rs. 2000++ (with alcohol)

Zobet

Move over Virgin Mojito and get refreshed with Virgin Thandai, which is one of the highlights of the Holi special menu at Zobet. Also, worth bingeing is their Thandai Base Cocktails. Pair your drinks with appetizers like Soy and Spice Bourbon Braised Drums of Heaven, Bok Choy Roll Dim Sum, Malaysian Crispy Soy Curd, to name a few.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol

The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat

The Holi themed buffet at The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat has been specially curated by the talented culinary team that will showcase Holi Special chaat station, Korma, Kebabs and curries, Shikanji, Lassi and Thandai counter, gujiya, Grill stations and many more live stations to select from. The scrumptious dessert option will include a variety of course enders to provide a sweet gift for the ladies.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1799++

The Salt House

At The Salt House, an extensive menu has been planned to keep you high on energy throughout the day. If you are looking for small bites the from the small plates check out nibbles like Cheddar and Jalapeno croquettes with queso, Hummus, Pickles and wood-fired Kulcha, Bottle Masala Fries, Off-the-bone Chicken Wings, Beer-battered Chingri. For the mains there are Burrata Rosso Pizza, Mushroom Tortellini in truffle & parmesan veloute, Tex Mex Bowl, grilled harissa Chicken and Pan-roasted Bhetki, to name a few. For desserts, there are Hazelnut Mousse with salted caramel and french biscuit, Italian lemon, gondhoraj and lime cheesecake and Apple pie tart and cinnamon ice cream amongst others.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2000 plus taxes

The Spirits

Heading to Salt Lake with your gang? Raise a toast with heady and colourful concoctions at The Spirits. This plush watering hole at Sector V has curated a memo that will take your celebrations to another level. Sample Balam Pichkari, a vodka-based drink with litchi juice and a blend of white egg, Rang Barsay, a Jin-based drink with crushed ice and colour tonic water. Also gorge on lip-smacking dishes like Rangoli Puchka, Holi Special Kebab and others.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1500 +

William’s Kitchen

At William’s Kitchen in Shakespeare Sarani, your plate will be as colourful as it gets. The flavourful options include conversation starters and facilitators like Makai ka Shobra, Vibrant coloured Paneer Trio Platter, Hyderabadi Biryani, Gajar Ka Halwa and more.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1599+

Club Fenicia

This Instagram-worthy gastropub at Sector V will be setting up a Holi Special Mocktail Counter, which means unlimited glasses of thandai on the table. Also, their unlimited buffet is lavish and the highlight includes Agra Ragra Chat, Steamed Dimsums and Assorted desserts. Entry: ₹1000

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1000 + per head

LMNO_Q

Party in style at LMNO_Q and surrender yourself to the high notes of the DJ and the chef. So, while the music mixer will add to the mood with some refreshing hits, the chef will tease your tastebuds to some interesting flavour, specially curated for the day. Sample Kishtwar Zafraan Murgh Shorba, Americano Jhalmuri, Park Street Paneer Tikka Platter, Indo Mex Seekh, Rajasthani Murgh Parche, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Delhi 6 Paneer Makhani, Handi Sabz Vegetable Biryani, Delhi 6 Paneer Makhani and Bewadi Murghi to name some. Savour desserts like Brazillian Kiss and Tiramisu Our Style amongst others.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1,200 (without alcohol) + tax; Rs. 2,000 with alcohol + tax

Effingut Kolkata

Effingut Kolkata’s debut Holi celebrations in the city of joy will be lit. After all, this swanky property in Park Street will be celebrating the day with a Special Desi Night. DJ Girish will elevate the mood with his heady mixes making you hit the dance floor. Also, their lip-smacking appetizers will keep you satiated. Binge on Effin’ Style Aloo Papdi Chaat, Fuchka Wala and Coriander and Sesame Fritters to name some. Pair your dishes with amazingly crafted cocktails like I Love Yuzu and Tommy’s Margarita, amongst others.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1200 plus taxes (without alcohol), Rs. 2000 plus taxes (with alcohol)

Polo Floatel

Have a blast this Holi with the special buffet at Polo Floatel, the picturesque hotel diner by the river. Start with some warm soups and fresh salads like Burmese khow suey, Green apple, celery and rocket salad, toasted almond, Tossed garden green salad and move on to Sunehri paneer tikka with dhaniya aur pudina ka chutney, Vegetable spring roll with sweet chilli sauce, Gandharaj fish fry with kasundi mayo dip and Bengali style chicken cutlets. The dessert counter with Chocolate peda, Apple kheer, Malpua with rabri and Puran poli will make for sweet endings.

Pocket Pinch: Non-alcoholic: Rs 1999 + taxes | Alcoholic: Rs 2500 + taxes

Traffic Gastropub

This Holi, Traffic Gastropub is all set to present its specially curated concoctions that combine the traditional spirit along with boozy indulgence. So, double the fun with their Rainbow Shots, Thandai, Rang Barse and Rangoli Cocktail Platter.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1500 for two people (approx)

Canteen Pub & Grub, Kolkata

Continue your holi party at Canteen Pub & Grub, Kolkata, with a range of delectables from their eclectic holi-themed menu. The highlights include Singaporean PohPai, Pepper Blust Chicken, Gulabi Anardana Paneer Tikka and Gulal Murgh Tikka. Pair these dishes with their fun, boozy concoctions like Purple Haze, Spring Blossom, Colour Me Pink, Mast Thandai and Ocean Breeze.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1700 for two people (approx)

Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata

This Holi, the most happening watering hole of the city, Lord of the Drinks Kolkata has specially curated two fun boozy concoctions for its patrons. While Matka Tini is a fun boozy vodka and milk-based cocktail that represents the thandai culture, Paan Tini is loaded with white rum, cranberry juice, lemon juice and garnished with orchid and meetha paan to add colour.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1800 for two people (approx)

Hard Rock Café, Kolkata

Indulge in some gluttonous bingeing, this Holi with Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata as it is all set to tantalise your taste buds with their eclectic range of food and drinks. Start off with Rhythm & Rose Mule or Blackberry Sparkling Sangria and pair these drinks with delectable delicacies like Tropical Burger, Katsu Chicken Burger or Charred Huli Huli Veg Skewers.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2500 for two people (approx)