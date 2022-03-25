Designer Payal Pratap's latest edit, Java, unveiled at LFW, uses cupro fibre intelligently

Acclaimed designer Payal Pratap, known for fusing modern design elements with artisanal crafts, has made stunning use of Bemberg (a brand name for cupro fibre), in her delightful collection, Java, which was unveiled at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week yesterday.

The edit employs cupro -- a regenerated cellulose fabric made of linter or tiny unusable cotton fibres that stick out of cotton pods -- in smart and innovative ways. Pratap relooks at her illustrious designing journey with Java that focuses on prints and capture three-dimensional depth.

The designer has worked on hand-painted artworks and texture from the age-old craft of Batik, as well as powerful imagery and minute detailing in cupro, which is also an environmentally friendly and biodegradable material.

"In this collection, sequins are used sparingly to create a 3D texture and give life to the flowers and motifs as an ode to sustainability. Tailored jackets and structured pieces with placement prints and applique jackets and boldly patterned overlays, provided relief from the prints, resulting in an interesting layered look," says Pratap.

The cupro fabric seems to have taken printing and colour beautifully adding an elegant sheen and glazed feel that complement the outfits. The collection has been created using the various avatars of cupro ranging from satins, muslins, mulmul, and silk that blended to create fluid drapes as well as structure. The collection marks a distinct shift to maximalism, that makes one nostalgic for the good old days.

“I'm very pleased with how the show turned out. Using Bemberg fabrics for our Java collection was a unique experience. There are bright prints and huge floral patterns throughout the collection, and there is no holding back on the surge of colours or the unmistakable enthusiasm," adds Pratap.