Looms, Weaves & More celebrates the traditional elegance of Indian weaves with a three-day exhibition in Kolkata.

An array of prized selections like Bhujodi, Kotpad, Creative Kantha, Afghani and Turkish jewellery, silks in natural dye and creative blockprint, Ikkat, ajrakh tussars, quirky blouses and dresses, carpets, baskets and accessories will be available at the exhibition.

You can also pause to take a bite in between your shopping spress as there will be sumptuous food available for the shoppers.

"Looms Weaves & More’ an initiative by Aesthetique has been running successfully in our very own city Kolkata for the last 7 years. It provides a platform to the artisans and social entrepreneurs who are engaged in preserving and reviving Indian art and crafts. The range of products available, are created with natural fabric, organic dyes, and naturally retrieved fibres. Our exhibition has been attracting visitors who support the concept of Vocal for Local, and that includes reputed individuals, designers, expats and others. This year we have designed our exhibition like a CARNIVAL which will include an array of food stalls along with textiles," offers Sanchita Ghosh Co- Founder of Aesthetique.

What:- Looms, Weaves & More

Where:- Vicky Gardens, Purna Das Road

When:- 11th, 12th & 13th March, 2021.

Timings:- 11 am to 9 pm