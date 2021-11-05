Bhai Dooj special: Here's your short and simple guide to buying gifts for your sibling 

Buying for your siblings can be tricky even if you share a closet or a Netflix account, but even if you don’t know what’s on their wishlist, you can always buy something utilitarian that agrees with their shopping philosophy. Go for beauty or skincare hampers that balance variety, or if you’re going for fashion options, opt for essential, versatile picks. Here are a few things that will give you a headstart

Pahadi Local

The skincare label has a source-to-bottle policy and offers a line of products made with ingredients from the Himalayan lakes, orchards and mountain communities. All their products are non-formulated and free of chemicals and Pahadi Local’s beauty ritual sets featuring apricot kernel oil, detoxing sediment salt and Himalayan powders can be a great addition to your sibling’s dresser.

Starts from Rs 1,800

Lune

You may not share your sibling’s style but you can always get her some minimal-effort bling for everyday wear; Jaipur-based artisanal label Lune has a range of easy, fuss-free pearl U-pin ‘huggies’, that have baroque pearls suspended from elongated pin-like danglers. You can get her a couple of designs from the line or the whole hoop troop

Priced at: Rs 9,450

Available at shoplune.com

Mac Cosmetics

This limited-edition glow kit from Mac Cosmetics has everything, one needs for a quick touch-up, and could just earn you the ‘Best Sibling’ award. The kit features Mac’s hot-selling product Prime Fix+ which is a matte ‘vaporisateur matifiant’, an extra dimension skin-finish powder and an all-purpose brush.

Priced at Rs 1,950

Available at maccosmetics.in

Bulgari

It’s never a good idea to buy scents for someone unless you can offer them something quirky. The Bulgari Woman Gift Collection may just help your sibling pick out a signature scent as it assembles a set of five essential everyday scents featuring muted floral notes and some vibrant essences.

Priced at Rs 5,250

Available at Nykaa

Faith and Patience

India’s first camel milk haircare range Faith and Patience has a line of sustainable formulas for damaged hair, dry and frizzy hair and for oily to normal hair. If you’re considering buying a haircare hamper, go for a set of growth therapy oil, a shampoo and a deep treatment conditioner.

Price starts from Rs 1,100

Available at faithandpatience.co.in

The Body Shop

You can never go wrong with a gift basket from The Body Shop. The brand is offering a range of bath and body hampers, skincare sets, vegan collections, hand care kits, special edition gifts, spa ritual kits and a lot mor e that are made with ingredients from around the world such as British rose, almond milk, shea butter, tea tree etc.

Price starts from Rs 645