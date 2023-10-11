‘I hope to inspire athletes’: Neeraj Chopra on Under Armour’s store launch in Hyderabad  

Get ready for a thrilling ride as sports apparel and accessories brand Under Armour opens its flagship store on Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The grand launch event was a true spectacle, bringing together athletes, sports aficionados, and fitness enthusiasts, all under one roof. And who better to inaugurate this monumental store than the World champion himself and proud Under Armour athlete, Neeraj Chopra!

New store launch with Neeraj Chopra

The new store housed in the heart of Hyderabad's upscale commercial and retail hub, is a testament to unparalleled style and innovation. Its impressive exterior, elevated design, and spacious layout promise an unforgettable shopping experience for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. What's more? Well, prepare to be blown away by the newest and widest international range of Under Armour's groundbreaking footwear, accessories and sportswear. From the popular Phantom, Machina, and Velociti running shoes to the revolutionary mineral-infused apparel lines like IsoChill and Rush, they've got you covered for your daily fitness needs. Golf players can check out their premium golf range, and the Curry and Project Rock collections.

Neeraj Chopra



But that's not all! The cherry on top during the launch was the presence of the incredible sports personality Neeraj Chopra. The reigning Olympic Champion, World Champion, and Asian Games Champion is a true embodiment of grit, determination, and perseverance. As part of a remarkable initiative, Under Armour also gave sports enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with Neeraj Chopra during a private session earlier in the day. Moreover, Neeraj also spent time with budding badminton, basketball, and track & field athletes. He imparted knowledge, skills and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Also read: Limerick’s new edit Lumina brings scintillating floral prints on resort style occasion wear

On the launch, Neeraj said, “I'm truly honoured to be a part of Under Armour's journey in India and to inaugurate their flagship store in Hyderabad. This brand represents the same passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence that drive me in my sporting career. Through this store, I hope to inspire athletes and fitness enthusiasts to pursue their dreams, break their own barriers, and achieve greatness.”

Under Armour's renowned merchandise graces the exceptional wardrobes of some of the most iconic athletes, such as the remarkable Javelin Champion Neeraj Chopra, NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, the prodigious Golfer Jordan Spieth, the colossal Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, and the multifaceted Actor/Producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to name a few.

At Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada



