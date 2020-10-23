If there was one business that has boomed during the lockdown, besides food, it is online shopping. Taking it up a few notches, we have Chennai-based Shweta Mahtani who has identified a demand for products that are sustainable, natural and organic. A shopping platform for the eco-conscious and the mindful folks, Elemental Stories launched two weeks ago puts it all in one convenient cart. Right from your wardrobe essentials to the food on your table and the accessories in your kitchen — they promise that they have you covered for all your home needs.

“My pregnancy taught me how to be more conscious of what I use and what I put inside my body. Resorting to a holistic healthy life and switching from mindless consumption into conscious decisions became a priority. A lot of research and time went into looking for brands that were safe, chemical and toxin-free, available and made in India. The next shift was my skin and hair care, makeup and all the products for my baby were all organic and natural. Sourcing products from various stores or online retailers that had a mixed array of things was time consuming and never easy,” says the mother of a three-year-old.

“I believe our shopping habits make a big difference. In today’s world, we all must change the way we consume to really make a positive impact,” says Shweta who has carefully curated a list of vendors and manufacturers from across the country that offer natural, organic or eco-friendly products. From vegan shoes from Misfit Panda to brands like Kosha Yoga, Almitra Sustainables, Greendigo, Boomy brain toys and Sadhev, Shweta promises that her e-portal will soon initiate physical pop-ups — depending on COVID regulations.