Shop for quirky home decor at the newly launched store The Yellow Dwelling in Hyderabad
Paulami Sen Published : 20th August 2021 06:26 PM | Published : | 20th August 2021 06:26 PM
If you have been thinking about adding a dash of colour to your home, you might want to check The Yellow Dwelling. The Bengaluru-based furnishing and décor brand just opened its first store in the city, making this outlet the first one outside their home turf. Spread across an area of 1,350 sq ft, the space boasts boho and eclectic interiors.
Recently, when we spoke to Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, the co-founder, we learnt that the brand had a rather humble beginning.
Abhinayah and her husband, Nandakumar Lakshmanan, started the label after bidding goodbye to their respective corporate careers. “We started it as a passion project, rather as an experiment from our house where the third bedroom was the warehouse and display centre. After we asked our friends and feedback, we experimented in larger formats in local flea markets. The core of the brand is to be eco-friendly. The prints are designed in-house and are mostly have simple minimalistic lines,” shares the Bengaluru-based co-founder. She mentions that in Hyderabad, entrepreneur Aditi Tiwari is their franchise partner.
What we understand at the outset is that the design philosophy is all about ease and comfort with bedsheets, and curtains that are created from natural fibres like cotton. Abhinayah shares that the
patrons who dropped by at their Hyderabad outlet liked what they had in store. Apart from their children’s collection, Summer Quest, which offers an adventurous take on motifs like starfish and corals, the other new collection to check out would be Meadows of Wildflower.
Rs 200 upwards.
The store is located at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
