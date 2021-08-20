Shop for quirky home decor at the newly launched store The Yellow Dwelling in Hyderabad

The Yellow Dwelling . The Bengaluru-based furnishing and décor brand just opened its first store in the city, making this outlet the first one outside their home turf. Spread across an area of 1,350 sq ft, the space boasts boho and eclectic interiors. If you have been thinking about adding a dash of colour to your home, you might want to checkBengaluru-based furnishing andbrand just opened its first store incity, making this outletfirst one outside their home turf. Spread across an area of 1,350 sq ft,space boasts boho and eclectic interiors.

Interiors of The Yellow Dwelling

Recently, when we spoke to Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, the co-founder, we learnt that the brand had a rather humble beginning.

Abhinayah and her husband, Nandakumar Lakshmanan, started the label after bidding goodbye to their respective corporate careers. “We started it as a passion project, rather as an experiment from our house where the third bedroom was the warehouse and display centre. After we asked our friends and feedback, we experimented in larger formats in local flea markets. The core of the brand is to be eco-friendly. The prints are designed in-house and are mostly have simple minimalistic lines,” shares the Bengaluru-based co-founder. She mentions that in Hyderabad, entrepreneur Aditi Tiwari is their franchise partner.

What we understand at the outset is that the design philosophy is all about ease and comfort with bedsheets, and curtains that are created from natural fibres like cotton. Abhinayah shares that the

patrons who dropped by at their Hyderabad outlet liked what they had in store. Apart from their children’s collection, Summer Quest, which offers an adventurous take on motifs like starfish and corals, the other new collection to check out would be Meadows of Wildflower.

Choice of cushions the fact that they are willing to customise if need be to match your interiors and suit your requirements. “Imagine botanical prints like dragonflies, ferns, leaves on soft furnishing, sheer curtains, cushion covers and bedsheets,” shares Abhinayah, giving us a lowdown on what one can expect. She adds that one must also keep an eye out for table runners, placemats, wooden wall curios and mirrors. However, what makes them stand out isfact that they are willing to customise if need be to match your interiors and suit your requirements.