Vystrit’s Spring Collection blends art and décor, bringing vibrancy to your home

Why does artwork need to be confined to walls? Does rattan need to be confined to furniture? Well, this collection blends the rustic look of rattan with art and fabric to give it a contemporary touch. The colours of rattan can get a little monotonous, but these pieces of art and furniture juxtapose the rustic rattan with colourful stories. Vystrit’s Spring Collection weaves vibrant moments in rattan frames, to visually revamp it and also give it a tactile appeal.

The collection features artwork, mirrors, dining table, and consoles, each with a very unique story to tell. This collection is inspired by something all of us experience and talk about every single day, but don’t pay enough conscious attention to—the weather. “One day the weather outside was very gloomy, it was raining all day and I could not get out of the house. All I wanted to see were some colours around me to cheer me up. That was when I decided to make a vibrant collection vibrant,” says Saumya Kashyap, the founder and designer.