Vystrit’s Spring Collection blends art and décor, bringing vibrancy to your home

Why does artwork need to be confined to walls? Does rattan need to be confined to furniture? Well, this collection blends the rustic look of rattan with art and fabric to give it a contemporary touch. The colours of rattan can get a little monotonous, but these pieces of art and furniture juxtapose the rustic rattan with colourful stories. Vystrit’s Spring Collection weaves vibrant moments in rattan frames, to visually revamp it and also give it a tactile appeal.
The collection features artwork, mirrors, dining table, and consoles, each with a very unique story to tell. This collection is inspired by something all of us experience and talk about every single day, but don’t pay enough conscious attention to—the weather. “One day the weather outside was very gloomy, it was raining all day and I could not get out of the house. All I wanted to see were some colours around me to cheer me up. That was when I decided to make a vibrant collection vibrant,” says Saumya Kashyap, the founder and designer.
Initially just pieces of art, she decided to incorporate them in furniture as she noticed that while we deck up the rest of our homes, furniture is something we don’t pay much attention to in terms of aesthetics. The mirror and console set is perfect to defy this and give your room a vibrant, earthy touch. The collection features two variants of this, one with a peacock motif, and one with bright florals. While the former oozes Indian tradition, the latter gives a more contemporary look with its bright pink and yellow florals. The artwork, primarily wall décor, comprises a seascape and a tulip garden which remind you of a vacation, and evoke the feeling of vastness. “Although I associate these landscapes with a vacation I had been on, it is all about what the viewer relates it with, and what emotion it evokes in them,” Saumya says. Another beautiful piece to accentuate your wall is the butterfly mirror, a butterfly shaped frame with the artwork of a blooming rose on one wing, and a mirror on the other.
The 3D texture of this work attracts Saumya. A fine artist herself, she was bored of two-dimensional paintings, and that’s when she decided to weave T-shirt yarn in rattan. Drawing inspiration from Kasuti embroidery, which is indigenous to Karnataka, she blended straight stitches in the cross-stitch artwork. Although not a patch in the true sense, the pixels and big shapes are also reminiscent of Kantha embroidery.
After trying multiple materials like wool for weaving, she observed that T-shirt yarn, thin strips of cotton, gave the best effect. She sources this from discarded fabric waste from manufacturing factories. The rattan frame as well as the yarn are sustainable, and worked on by local artisans, making the whole collection environment friendly.
Price starts at ₹23,500. Available online