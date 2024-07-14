The Dawn to Dusk collection captures the essence of fleeting moments

In recent years, home décor has witnessed a surge in the popularity of installations. These artistic creations transcend the realm of mere furniture, transforming spaces with light, form, and narrative. At the forefront of this trend is The Wicker Story, a design brand by Priyanka Narula that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation to create captivating installations.

Their latest collection, aptly named Dawn to Dusk, exemplifies this philosophy. Inspired by the ethereal shift from day to night, the collection captures the essence of fleeting moments — the tranquility of dawn’s soft hues and the fiery allure of sunsets. Each piece is a celebration of nature’s daily spectacle, inviting us to slow down and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.