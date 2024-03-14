Bibiana launches homeware section
Having grown up observing her mother, Swapna Das run Bibiana for the last two decades, second-generation entrepreneur Utsha Das is now all ready to expand the store with the launch of homewares from March with the Bibiana Spring Edit. We sat down with Utsha to learn about her new role and the range of products to be launched.
How are you taking Bibiana forward?
My mother started Bibiana almost 25 years ago through fashion with a specialization in designer blouses. Since she is now reaching the age of retirement she wanted me to take over. I have an aptitude for visual arts and crafts. But the segment which interests me is homewares. So the plan is to launch that section .
What can we get to see in it?
We have a lot of products like home linens, tablecloths, curtains, and placemats. We will have a line of handmade crochet products. Studio pottery and ceramics will be a part. Basketry from tribal communities and stationery products from local artists in Kolkata will also find a space. There will be specially curated Jaipur rugs. It would be rich in textiles and artisanal products.
What kind of colour tones have you chosen?
We are going to do earthy tones with seasonal pop colours like reds and yellows.
How are you involving artisans in your homeware curation?
Being in the business of textiles, our strongest resources are the weavers of Bengal from Shantipur, Phulia, Bardhaman, etc. We have worked to develop soft furnishing. Also, even if it's machine embroidery, one needs to understand that people are manually navigating the machine designs. We have integrated embroidery as well. Basketry, jute, cane, grass products, and pottery are also being introduced. We will initially start with and expand in the future.
How do you perceive sustainability?
It’s an effort. Also, you can never go all the way. People are aware of the word and if they are claiming to be sustainable then they are making an effort which is better than doing nothing. We stick to using natural fibres, localise production, and sustaining communities
Price: Rs 500 onwards
Available in store and on social media