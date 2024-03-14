Deck up your rooms with Spring Colours
With the arrival of spring, it’s time to bring a change to your home aesthetic. Taking a cue from the blooming flowers and incorporating it with the trends of wall art and sculptures is the latest drop by The Artemist. We speak to founder, artist and curator Aradhana Dalmia about the same.
Tell us about the floral artworks
Our floral and foliage artworks inspired by the idea of bringing a breath of fresh air into your space, are an ode to the beauty of nature. We aimed to create something that's not just a fleeting trend but a timeless classic. We also encourage our patrons to explore the artistic possibilities of creating a collage of artworks on a wall adding dimension to the overall aesthetic.
What colour palette is trending?
The prevailing colour palette is leaning towards tones of Peach Fuzz. However, each space has its own flavour. Contemporary settings, like offices and bedrooms, favour a muted yet elegant aesthetic that is easily achievable through monotones and tone-on-tone configurations. Areas desiring warmth, like living rooms and puja rooms, thrive with the inclusion of reds, yellows, and oranges, while study’s and dens benefit from the cool undertones of blues and greens.
You are also introducing wood-cut sculptures...
Our woodcut sculptures in collaboration with artists bring a unique blend of abstract minimalism to any setting, adding a modern and chic vibe. What sets them apart is that they have a distinctive design that is sophisticated but not overly extravagant.
How does wall art enhance the look of a room?
It adds depth, breaks the monotony, and offers a peek into the occupant's personality. It has you covered if you want to add style and vibrancy to your space.
How do sculptures complement the room?
Sculptures adapt beautifully through innovative placement strategies. Wall-mounted sculptures are the new trend that adds fluidity to the space. It's more about showcasing the dweller's personality. Sculptures these days act like size-flexible room companions, fitting into spaces with a subtle, adaptable charm.
What advice would you give for the maintenance of wall art and sculptures?
Give them a daily wipe with a regular muslin or cotton cloth. Once a year take down the paintings and expose the back to the sunlight preventing moisture build-up. While placing paintings, try to avoid spots under direct sunlight or constant air conditioning. Never use water or sprays to clean them and stick to dry to slightly damp cloths.
Price on request
Available online