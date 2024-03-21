Style up your boring corners with these new handcrafted utility décor items

Known for their simple clean handcrafted designs, home décor brand Indecraft has just come up with their fabulous yet functional products in the bath accessories category. Meant for storage and organizing accessories, these beautifully elegant products are surely to elevate the looks of your bathroom. Founder and creative head of the brand, Rishabh Singh tells us that there are several such functional products as storage trolleys and wireframe racks, among others, which are very light and useful, and can easily be placed anywhere in closets or bathrooms.
“We design our products to keep two basic philosophies in mind. First, the products need to be easily placed and easy for the customer to move it around the house or place it in any setting anywhere. Also, it is not limited to just one particular use. For example, from our new collection, the trolleys and racks can be used not just in bathrooms or closets, but also for storage in kitchens or you can even stack up your kids' toys in them. We take the minimal approach when it comes to design aesthetics and we ensure the products are sturdy and lightweight,” says Rishabh.
When it comes to interiors, Indecraft has a variety of sleek and elegant styles to choose from, including categories like tables, stools, chairs, trolleys, and even multi-functional racks.
With the clamour for greener and more sustainable interiors growing by the day, Rishabh feels that lately, the demand for and use of Rattan weave pattern and wicker as a material, has become trendy again, and Indecraft too, has been exploring the materials to make a variety of furniture, lanterns, and trays.
What’s notable is that instead of going with trends, Rishabh’s label aims at creating functional, stylish and yet easy-to-maintain items. “Our approach with the products is ease of use, and with that in mind, we finish our products with various procedures and treatments. Hence one doesn’t need to devote much time towards maintenance. Just a simple wipe with a cloth will keep them shiny,” he adds.
The good news is that Indecraft will soon come out with new items in the dinnerware category too. “Development research is going on and we expect our full catalog to be ready by the end of March,” he mentions.