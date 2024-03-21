Style up your boring corners with these new handcrafted utility décor items

“We design our products to keep two basic philosophies in mind. First, the products need to be easily placed and easy for the customer to move it around the house or place it in any setting anywhere. Also, it is not limited to just one particular use. For example, from our new collection, the trolleys and racks can be used not just in bathrooms or closets, but also for storage in kitchens or you can even stack up your kids' toys in them. We take the minimal approach when it comes to design aesthetics and we ensure the products are sturdy and lightweight,” says Rishabh.