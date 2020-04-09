A weak immune system means you are more likely to fall ill. Therefore, keeping the immunity levels high is the only way to ward off illness and stay comparatively safe. And in this regard nutritionist Sheryl Salis suggests the intake of Virgin Coconut Oil. “While the craze for superfoods has evolved rather recently, Virgin Coconut Oil is the oldest superfood that is trusted by every Indian household. Multiple researches conducted have shown that coconut oil is recommended for its myriad health benefits. Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil is extracted using natural means or no heat process from the fresh and matured kernels of the coconut. This extraction process preserves all the natural goodness of the oil that naturally helps boost the immune system in the long run,” says the nutritionist.

Benefits of Virgin Coconut Oil

The important MCFAs present in Coconut Oil are lauric acid, caprylic acid and capric acid.

· The MCFAs in coconut oil principally destroy microbial organisms by disturbing their membranes, thus interfering with virus assembly and maturation.

· Lauric acid and its monoglyceride found in coconut oil are effective in obliterating a wide variety of lipid-coated bacteria by disintegrating their lipid membranes.

· The function of Monolaurin is that of an antivirus that targets enveloped viruses (viruses encased in a protective layer of lipids and phospholipids). It kills the virus by dissolving the protective lipids surrounding it.

· Studies show that monolaurin markedly reduced the viral count on patients with HIV, herpes, measles, and vesicular stomatitis, among other viruses

· Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oils that contain MCTs (Medium Chain Tryglyceride Fats) which is used by the liver as a cleanser. This fat is one of the healthiest saturated fats because the body is able to easily absorb it.

Ways to include Virgin Coconut Oil in the diet

· Cooking with VCNO: coconut oil can be used in everyday cooking due to its high smoke point. It can also be used for sautéing and baking desserts

· It is recommended to consume 2 spoons of virgin coconut oil every day to boost the immune system