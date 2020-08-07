Concerned about not looking your best on those endless video calls? Here are five ways to minimise pores and get younger-looking skin, by using easy available ingredients….

Egg whites

Take the egg white from one egg, two tablespoons of oatmeal and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Mix them all together until they form a paste. Then apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse with warm water. For best results, do this twice a week.

Aloe Vera

Have some aloe vera growing in your garden? If yes, slice off one of the leaves from the plant and then let it sit in a cup for ten minutes to allow the sticky yellow resin to drain out. Then peel the skin and scrape out the clear pulp or gel on the inside. Blend it till it becomes a smooth paste. Apply this on the skin and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then rinse with warm water. This can be done daily.

Tomato

Scoop out the pulp from one ripe tomato. Then mix it with a tablespoon of honey till well blended. Apply evenly on the face and neck, and then rinse off after 15 minutes. Do this daily until you get the desired results.



Baking soda

Combine equal parts water and baking soda (about 1 - 2 tablespoons each should be enough), and massage the mixture into your skin in gentle circular motions for about 30 - 40 seconds. Then wash it off with warm water. Do this once a week.

Cucumber

Beat five to six slices of cucumber in a blender until smooth. Then blend in three tablespoons of lemon juice. Coat your face and neck evenly with the paste and rinse with cold water after 15 minutes. This can be done upto thrice a week.