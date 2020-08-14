It’s been almost eight months since COVID-19 broke out, and as the case count goes up so does our anxiety. So if like us you are in dire need of anything that can help relieve stress and soothe your troubled mind, here are some products that might be just what you’re looking for.

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Mind Bath and Shower Oil

The bath and shower oil uses wild chamomile, petitgrain, frankincense, rosemary and coconut oil to create a blend that gives instant relief from stress, clears the mind and helps focus thoughts. Rs.6,200

Grumpy Cow Uplifting Bath and Shower Gel from Cowshed

It has a refreshing citrus blend of Mandarin Red and Grapefruit which invigorate, and Bitter Orange which naturally cleanses and calms. Lather onto the body in gentle circular motions if you’re using it in the shower or pour a capful of the gel under running water for a soak in the tub. Rs.1,490

Tvam 21 Herbs Anti Stress Hair Oil

This oil contains 21 herbs like margosa, Indian gooseberry (amla), fenugreek (methi), water hyssop (brahmi), shikakai, gotu kola (mandukaparni), false daisy (bhringraj), spiked ginger lily (kapur kachri), and holy basil (tulsi), besides coconut oil, rice bran oil, almond oil and sesame oil. All these ingredients combine to keep the head cool, relieve headaches, promote better sleep and relieve stress. Rs.1,200

Ozone Madhugandha Taila Stress Reliever Body Oil

The Madhugandha Taila is an Ayurvedic blend of liquorice and ashwagandha with a base of organic oil. Handcrafted in small batches, this oil relieves muscle fatigue, improves skin tone and calms the senses. It also reverses signs of aging and softens skin. Rs.562

Superdrug Calm Skin Care De-Stress Refreshing Facial Spritz

Packed with chamomile, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this product is designed to instantly soothe skin. After using the spritz for four weeks, your skin will feel a lot calmer. It also targets visible signs of stress on your face. Rs.550



