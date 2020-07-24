Rakshabandhan occurs every year but this year the act of gifting by the brother to his sister will not just be a tradition, but the emotion and a reminder of the continuous bond between the two. Due to COVID, many siblings across the country might not unite to celebrate this special festival but this should not deter the brothers to gift something special for their sisters. And, what can be better than the goodness of Ayurveda and all things natural. If you are on board, here are some brands and hampers to help you out:

1. Bare anatomy







Bare Anatomy is offering ready-to-use beauty hampers to pamper both hair and skin. Its nourishing range includes Shea Butter for soothing and repairing, Aloe Vera Gel for hydrating and moisturizing, Argan Oil for strengthening and anti-aging. With the best of botanical extracts, this exotic range can be your saving grace this pandemic.



Price: Rs 2750

Available at: bareanatomy.com



2. Mystique Earth







Right from the therapeutic beauty secrets of the tribal alchemy from the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountains to the ones hidden in deep valleys of Patalkot, from the Deccan, Malwa and Chota Nagpur Plateaus, extending to the free-flowing Narmada, deep lush forests of Panchmarhi, artisans of Maheshwar, and the architectural marvels of Khajuraho and Sanchi-- Mystique Earth has explored every terrain, tapping every bit of nature to curate something special for its customers. Working relentlessly in the favour of its patrons while manifesting the rawness of our history, culture and minerals of Central India, the brand is expanding its horizons in the country and for good.



Price: Rs 749 onwards

Available at: mystiqueearth.com



3. Inatur





Inatur, organic skin and hair care brand, has curated the best gifts in a b box for your brother and sister. Its dry skincare kit offers Silky Skin Facewash and Rosehip Oil. While the former helps the skin to stay hydrated and fresh, Rosehip oil which is high in both linoleic and linolenic essential fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin C, and B-carotene helps in regeneration and repair of skin tissue, scars, and burns improve the texture of dry, wrinkled skin, and treats acne. Its collagen skincare range includes a facial mask, night creme, day cream and face serum and together they help in regeneration of dehydrated and tired-looking skin and help diminish wrinkles, fine lines, and even age spots. Its handmade soap kit includes a Charcoal Mineral Bar to detoxify the skin, a Jasmine Butter Soap to deeply moisturize the skin and a Sandal Vanilla Soap which has an anti-bacterial, regenerative, and calming effect on the skin.



Price: Rs 450 onwards

Available at: inatur.in



4. Vilvah







Vilvah is making it easier for beauty enthusiasts to access natural, chemical-free bath and body products. The secret ingredient in these products is goat milk produced right from their in-house farm and packaged with the most ethically sourced ingredients and formulations. Its Skin Glow Set for 'Her' is designed for all skin types and a must-have for a bride-to-be and it comprises the glow enhancing and radiance-boosting products.



Price: Rs 3,250

Available at: vilvahstore.com



5. Forest Essentials







An authentic, traditional skincare brand with its foundations in the ancient science of Ayurveda, Forest Essentials has become the quintessential Indian beauty brand that combines the ancient beauty rituals of Ayurveda with a stylish, modern aesthetic for a more relevant emphasis on efficacy, sensorial experience and pleasure of usage.



They have curated a limited edition thoughtful gift of the Sandalwood & Orange Peel Grooming Essentials and an eco-friendly seed Rakhi that you can plant and grow.

Price: Rs 2475

Available: forestessentialsindia.com



6. Kama Ayurveda





Inspired by the ancient science of healing and Ayurveda, Kama Ayurveda focuses on the purity of ingredients. Their natural products are free of artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals. For Rakhi, they have several hampers, including Pure Mist Box and Rose Essential Gift Box.

While the mist box consists of three pure floral face and body distillations that scent, soothe and refresh the skin, the rose essential gift box includes the best-selling face and body treatments with the pure essential oil of the Kannauj Rose.



Price: 850 and 2560

Available at: kamaayurveda.com



7. The MooiBox Natural Collection







If your sister a beauty products lover but you are having a tough time making the right picks for her? MooiBox is a subscription-based beauty box service. The boxes are packed with a combination of products from skincare to make-up, especially handpicked by their in-house team, all you have to do is to get your sister answer a few questions based on her choice and skin type on its website. Its natural collection box includes lipsticks, lipbalms, face, skincare and personal hygiene products picked from all over the world.

Price: Rs 1450/month

Available at: mooibox.in