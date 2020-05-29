Whether you are working from home or returning to the workplace with the ease in restrictions, perfecting your morning routine can have a huge impact on your productivity and mental and physical wellbeing. If you are wondering how, celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, Founder and CEO Nmami Life, has three easy tips to make the most of your morning.

Step 1: 15-minutes for yoga

Feeling less “namaste” and more “nama-stay in bed” in the morning? Luckily, there are some yoga moves that can bring the studio experience to the comfort of your home (or bed) and can also be done in as little as 15 minutes. So, instead of snoozing the alarm and jumping frantically into your to-do list for the day, try adding a little yoga and stretching to your routine, it will help you become more flexible, prevent injuries, calm your mind and release stress.

Step 2: Make time for a mindful moment

Once you’ve completed your morning stretch routine, take a few moments to practice mindfulness. Not totally sure what that buzzy word means? It’s the simple act of being present in the moment. Clearing your mind and pushing away all thoughts and stresses to focus on your breath and body can have a positive impact on your inner tranquillity, productivity, and overall well-being. Whether it’s listening to a guided meditation, journaling, prayer or going for a morning walk (movement meditation), take a few minutes for yourself so that you can dive into your day feeling ready for whatever comes your way.



Step 3: Enjoy the most important meal of the day

Working on an empty stomach may reduce your ability to focus and leave you with lower energy levels in the morning. So, make sure to round out your morning with an energizing breakfast. Adding a handful of walnuts to your breakfast can provide you with protein (4g), fiber (2g), magnesium (45mg), and plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g). So, whether you’re blending up a quick and refreshing smoothie, or making some poha, pancakes or parathas for the family, walnuts pack taste and nutrition into one for you to fuel your morning and your day.

