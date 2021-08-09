From Yellow Sea particles to Korean herbs, here's what to expect from K-beauty brand Sulwhasoo's latest additions

If you have had maskne or are looking at ways to treat sensitive skin, then it goes without saying that you must exercise caution while creating a skincare routine. With that in mind, luxury Korean brand Sulwhasoo recently launched their Herbal Clay Purifying Mask.

The brand, helmed by South Korean beauty conglomerate, Amorepacific, was earlier known for their Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum among others. When we wrote to the team in Sulwhasoo, asking what sets it apart, they stated that the Herbal Clay Mask is a gel-cream clay formula, carrying fine particles sourced from the Yellow Sea to remove dead skin. We learnt that it also contains Korean Traditional Herb Complex formed by calming properties of Mugwort, Heartleaf Houttuynia powder, and six types of soothing herbs with anti-inflammatory benefits. Furthermore, it also has the benefit of a gentle exfoliant PHA (polyhydroxy acid). (At Rs 3,650)

The brand says in a statement that it is a non-drying, gel-type clay formula that spreads across the skin comfortably and softly and gives a cooling sensation. Hence it is suitable for acne-prone, sensitive, and dry skin types. The mask hydrates the skin and tightens up skin pores without straining skin over time.

The reformulated First Care Activating Serum

That apart, the brand has also launched a revised formulation of their bestseller - First Care Activating Serum and its travel size (8 ml) version is set to be available in India.

The serum serves as a first-step addition to one’s routine and claims to comprise over 3,000 herbal Korean ingredients chosen after quite a few sessions of trial and error. The team states it is 180 per cent more concentrated than before and is effective for dry and ageing skin. (Rs 850 for 8ml)

Available online.