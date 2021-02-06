Oxfam India's first edition of the 2021 Virtual Trailwalker Challenge kicks-off from February 25. The 10-day edition offers three challenges to participants to choose from. You can either opt for the 100 km, 50 km or 25 km walking challenge. These challenges are accessible to anyone who wants to participate and the activity will be virtually monitored. Every person who signs up will be contributing to Oxfam India to help their projects.

This year, the walkathon is themed around #WalkForHer, with the tagline, "Walk to end all discrimination against women." The pandemic has been tough on everyone but women and the marginalized communities bore the real brunt of it. Statistics have painted a grim picture of women suffering from employment loss and increasing domestic violence while girls have faced disruption in education. The walkathon aims to generate financial aid for women and girls who have faced such enormous challenges.



Amitabh Behar, Chief Executive Officer of Oxfam India, says, "Our aim has always been to consistently work towards addressing societal and economic faultlines but last year, the plight of migrant workers hit by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, took center stage. The 2020 Trailwalker Challenge was themed around them and all through the year between March to December, it attracted almost 5,000 participants who walked to show their solidarity and raised over Rs.50,00,000." In 2021, the aim of the Trailwalker Challenge is to generate even more synergy so that important conversations about gender based discrimination and inequality can be mainstreamed all through the year and women in crisis can be helped in a substantial way.

For registrations log onto Oxfam India's official website.