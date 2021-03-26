If you too suffer from dry, scaley and parched skin and a flaky scalp during the onset of summer, then homegrown beauty label Deyga Organic’s spring edit, Cocoon, might be of help. An exclusive collection aimed at taking care of the skin during this transitional phase, the range comprises five different products for hydrated and nourished skin and hair.

Moringa Oil

Try their hand-crafted Multi flower Glow Face pack that’s translucent and instantly plumps up the face lending it a radiant glow. Or, you can spray some Khus Khus Mist for a fresh look. Their Moringa Oil is extremely useful to lock in moisture without turning the scalp greasy. We had a chat with the founder of the brand, Arthi Raguram, for some useful tips to combat the gruelling summer better. Excerpts:

Rose scrub

During this transition period, what regimen should those with oily skin follow?

People with oily skin should always choose products that efficiently control excessive sebum production in the skin, along with keeping it hydrated all day long. Products rich in tea tree, neem, aloe vera and ylang ylang never disappoint. Starting the day with a mild detoxifier followed by a good toner and moisturiser is good along with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Once a week, trying a deep cleansing face mask like the charcoal face mask — can work wonders.

While salons strictly advise against the use of hair oil, most beauty experts suggest oiling hair. Who is right?

When you visit a salon for expensive hair treatments, they use chemically-infused products to change your hair look ‘instantly’. To make this last for longer, they advise not to use hair oil. Oiling has been an important part of our ancient Indian beauty secrets. I very much support the use of hair oil.

Khus Khus Mist

Any homemade oil mix that can arrest hair fall and dandruff?

Curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, hibiscus, kalonji or onion seeds and castor oil are potent ingredients that can stop hairfall, remove dandruff and enable faster hair growth in just a week or two if used religiously. Also, sour buttermilk can battle dandruff easily.

How can one remove a tan?

You can make your own mix of favourite ingredients to prepare a face pack or scrub. Apply it twice a week. Gram flour, wheat flour, charcoal are the best tan-removing agents out there.

Multi-flower Glow Face Mask

Summer skin and hair care tips?

First, don’t move out without a broad-spectrum sunscreen and a cap or scarf to cover your head in order to avoid heat damage. Second, carry a facial mist to spritz your face with a bomb of freshness whenever it feels dry and dehydrated. Lastly, drink lots of water. Stay hydrated, stay glowing.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas