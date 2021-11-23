Allergy: Nature vs immune system

Allergy, in a practical sense, is a malfunction of the immune system. Here is how to deal with them

KOCHI: Microorganisms serve an important role within our ecosystem by attacking and breaking down devitalised organic matter so that it may be reintroduced into the environment as a nutrient source. An organism’s immune system, on the other hand, helps it survive a hostile environment. It provides environmental surveillance, sorts through everything the body encounters — threatening bacteria to beneficial nutrients.

For this, the immune system must differentiate foreign bodies from the body’s cells or beneficial nutrients. Allergy, in a practical sense, is a malfunction of the immune system. An allergic response occurs when the immune system identifies harmless components as a threat to the system.

Types of allergies

For a long time, people used to think allergy is in a patient’s head. According to current estimates, allergy affects more than 30 per cent of the general population. Immunologically states there are four allergies while clinically, allergy is divided into two types — fixed and cyclic.

Fixed allergy includes aversion to inhalants, insect sting or drugs and food items. Fixed allergy manifests as an immediate reaction, occurring within seconds to at most a few hours after contact with the allergen and may be life-threatening.

The other type, cyclic allergy, applies mostly to food sensitivity. This form of allergy is both dose and frequency related, meaning, the patient may encounter a small amount of the allergen without sustaining a reaction until the contact is repeated. Cyclic allergy tends to be occult and difficult to recognize.

Features of allergy

The features of allergy are very vast and it depends on which part of the body is affected. Almost 50 per cent of all rhinitis cases in children are caused by allergies — itchy nose, ears, palate or throat; sneezing episodes; thin, clear watering of nose; nasal blockage; headache; ear block; ear pain; mouth breathing or snoring. Food allergy may manifest as swelling of the tongue, vomiting, diarrhoea, trouble breathing, or low blood pressure.

This typically occurs within minutes to several hours of exposure and may even be fatal, like anaphylaxis. Symptoms of skin allergy or allergic contact dermatitis may include skin rashes, itching, skin redness or inflammation, localised swelling change in temperature in the area.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis of human allergic diseases begins and ends with the patient’s clinical history and physical examination. An expert doctor will advise blood tests and various other methods to identify the causative agent. Lifestyle changes or changes in the physical environment should be considered while thinking about allergies too.

Caring and treatment

Despite the advances in allergy care during the past several decades, there are still only three accepted approaches to it:

Avoidance

Avoidance is most important and most feasible in the case of patients who are sensitive to dust mites, mold, and animal danders. Avoid exposure by using filtering devices and removing molds. Children usually tend to rub their noses upward in response to nasal itching. This is called ‘allergic salute’, and may create a persistent horizontal crease across the nose. Allergic patients should avoid exposure to pollution, smoke, rain and cold air, chilled items, cold drinks, ice creams, curd, buttermilk, mosquito repellents and other chemicals.

Medical treatment

Medicines work best when used before an anticipated allergy exposure, and so, patients should be encouraged to use them this way. Patients who have been placed on nasal steroid sprays must be reminded of the proper way of administering them. These sprays should be used regularly, in the dosage prescribed, for a specific duration.

Modulation of immune system

In immunotherapy, the allergens are presented to the patient’s immune system repeatedly to help the system gain exposure and build up protection rather than experience an adverse reaction. Although the best treatment of inhalant allergy is avoidance, there are many circumstances in which complete (or even effective partial) avoidance of an inciting allergen is impossible or impractical. Some patients are content to utilize various medical measures to relieve their allergic symptoms, and if such treatment is not disruptive of their lifestyle and they experience no adverse effects, there is no need to press the matter of immunotherapy.

By Dr Tinu Alby and Dr George Kuruvilla

Dr Tinu is a Consultant in ENT and Dr George is a senior consultant and Head of ENT & Cochlear implant surgery at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi