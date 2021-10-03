Sense and essence

The government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is not known for making hand sanitisers. Seised by the current alternate health trend, it has collaborated with Rupal Shabnam Tyagi, a qualified aromatherapy practitioner from London, to launch a new essential oil hand sanitiser. She says that aromatherapy de-stresses and rids health issues in a natural and holistic way.

Previous to this, she had established Wika, a pagan magick system, ostensibly India’s first aromatherapy clinic in New Delhi, five years ago, to cure serious ailments like fibromyalgia, arthritis, PMS, body pain, sports injuries, migraines and arthritis, and provide post-operative care. With a heady mix of aromatherapy and Ayurveda that uses oils, herbs and potions, her wellness studio claims to make lasting lifestyle changes. Tyagi also addresses less serious but widely prevalent afflictions like acne and hair fall.

“Modern medicines deposit toxins and have side-effects,” she says, adding, “Aromatherapy uses different oils, which have affinity to specific parts of the body and can cause positive transformation of the mind too.” For example, stomach disorders are treated with mint and rosemary oil, and musculoskeletal issues with lavender and chamomile oil.

Tyagi’s most sought-after blends are for bridal treatment, face serums, for rheumatoid arthritis, and handling lifestyle diseases such as fibromyalgia—musculoskeletal pain, in addition to sleep, memory and mood shifts. She explains, “Bridal blends are sought after by girls a couple of months before their wedding.

We revived beauty techniques of royal harems who used ingredients such as cloves and cinnamon to exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin. Jasmine Sambac oil is good for beauty sleep and glow.” For serious issues, lymphatic draining massages, which eliminate salt deposits from the body, or knuckling massages are recommended.