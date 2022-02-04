Here is a list of traditional ingredients that play a specific role in gut health and nutrients for growth

Last week, we discussed about the importance of cleansing our gut to keep us healthy and disease free. This week, it is the time to know the functions of food that we have been using for ages to clean our stomach. These food ingredients not just have a cleansing but healing effect on body and they also help in reducing inflammation. These traditional ingredients also work on providing digestive enzymes and keeping stomach related issues away. Let’s take a look at a few ingredients that are useful.

● Cold pressed coconut oil: Coconut oil helps improve the digestive system bycontrolling inflammation, and thus, prevents various stomach and digestion-related problems. The MCT (Medium Chain Triglyc-eride) fats present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties that help our body to deal with various bacteria, fungi and parasites that can cause indigestion and other gut issues. Additionally, coconut oil helps in improved absorption of minerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as fat-soluble vitamins A and E. This can help in easing out motion by taking a tsp at bedtime followed by warm water.

● Ginger: Ginger, as we all know, has a very pungent, spicy and aromatic smell which is derived from gingerols and shogaols that are the essential oils and phenolic compounds found in its root. Gingerols increase the intestinal motility and have analgesic (pain relieving property), sedative, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. I have used ginger for many of my clients to help them reduce nausea caused by motion sickness or pregnancy. It helps in cleaning the stomach well.

● Saunf/Fennel: Fennel seeds start working on our body when it’s mixed with saliva and it helps in enhancing the digestion by providing digestive enzymes. It also helps with indigestion, constipation and bloating. It is known for its carminative (relieves flatulence) properties and anethole from fennel is responsible for the carminative action. Fennel can also stimulate the digestive tract to improve digestion and assimilation of food, moving it through the tract quickly which takes care of bloating and gas. Plus the high fiber content also helps relieve constipation by absorbing water and softening stools; that’s how it helps in cleansing the gut.

● Flaxseeds: They are rich in Omega -3 ALA (Alpha-linolenic acid) that helps in controlling inflammation. It is a water-soluble fibre that moves through the gastrointestinal tract undigested. After the consumption of flaxseeds, mucilage from the same can keep the food in the stomach from emptying too quickly into the small intestine, which can increase nutrient absorption and make you feel full or satiated for a longer time. The soluble fiber also traps bile and helps reducing cholesterol and aids in colon detoxification.

● Sabja/Sweet basil seeds: Sweet basil seeds contain many phytochemicals and polyphenolic flavonoids like orientin, vicenin and other antioxidants. Sabja seeds contain beta carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A and vitamin K that help in improving immune system. It also contains important minerals like potassium, manganese, copper, calcium, folates, and magnesium which are essential for our health. Sabja seeds have cooling and soothing effects on the stomach and aids in digestion, relieves constipation due to high fiber content.

● Ajwain/Carom seeds: Ajwain seeds contain health benefiting essential oils such as thymol, besides they also compose of small amounts of other phytochemicals such as pinene, cymene, limonene and terpinene. It helps the stomach to release gut juices (gastro-intestinal secretions) which enhances digestion. Thymol, the essential oil obtained from ajwain has local anesthetic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, Thymol’s germicide and antiseptic properties can be employed in the preparation of cold and cough remedies. In India, an ajwain seed decoction is often used to ease asthma.

These are few healthy foods and spices which most of us may or may not have used often but let’s start using these things daily to heal and cleanse the stomach.