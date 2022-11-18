Here's how you can improve your lung function

We all know by now that our body is made up of trillions of cells, but did you know that all of these cells need the right amount of oxygen each time to function the right way? Winters are arriving and the most common issues that most of us face are a cold and cough or flu like symptoms which impacts our lungs and reduces its performance as well as healing. When the lungs are affected due to infection or even due to the pollution; the oxygen uptake too gets impacted and insufficient intake of oxygen or keeping carbon dioxide in our system for too long, for whatever reason, (it might be a lung disorder or simply not breathing the right way) can actually work like poison and make us feel tired, drowsy, light headed, dizzy, etc.

Low oxygen levels can also compromise the function of all the organs because every cell and organ in human body is dependent on oxygen. We can live without water and food for a few days, but never without oxygen. That’s why it is known as prana — our life force — and that’s why we need to respect our lungs and keep them healthy.

One can learn pranayama and a few breathing exercises to help train our lungs to use oxygen the right way. But there are certain foods which help in improving lung function as well:

Thyme: This herb is great for improving respiratory health because it reduces chest tightness or congestion due to the presence of thymol; a flavonoid. It acts as a natural expectorant and has antiseptic properties as well. One can take a tablespoon of fresh thyme and boil in water for 10 minutes, strain it and drink to soothe the throat and improve lung function.

Nigella: These seeds are rich in antioxidants like thymoquinone, carvacrol etc that can improve immunity and they also have antihistamine properties which works on controlling any allergic reaction and that makes it super helpful for people who suffer from asthma. Take 1 tsp of nigella seeds with any of your meals to get the benefits.

Bromelain: You get this proteolytic enzyme from pineapple or from a supplement. Bromelain has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which helps in reducing inflammation as well as oxidative stress from lungs and it’s also beneficial for digestive health. One can take two slices of pineapple daily to get the benefits of use supplements after checking with your health care provider.

Carrot juice: This is my go-to remedy in winters and I have it almost every alternate day. I use 1 medium size carrot, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1-2 garlic cloves, 1 inch ginger, mint leaves, a pinch of salt and pepper with a dash of dried oregano and blend it with little water to make a thick smoothie. Carrots are a great source of vitamin A, carotenoids, vitamin C, lycopene, antioxidants etc that improve lung health and liver function as well.