This basic pantry ingredient works to remedy respiratory issues

We are in celebration mode and many people celebrate Diwali with lights as well as smoke from the crackers. We need to take care of our lungs to make sure this pollution doesn’t impact us badly and to do the same we will use a very basic spice that’s available in every household. I’m talking about ‘mustard’ which is an elixir for the lungs and helps with COPD, asthma, respiratory issues, and reducing inflammation. Apart from that, it is good for the hair, and skin and for maintaining good organ health.

Mustard seeds or even leaves can be used because it is a crucifer and is rich in sulphurophane which has the magic of reducing inflammation. Mustard can be used as a whole, as oil, and even as a powder which can be added to our meals, gravies, salads, etc. Sulphurophane, as we all know, plays a very important role in the human body with different diseases including cancer. Apart from mustard, we can use other crucifers like broccoli, arugula, radish, cabbage, and cauliflower too. Mustard is therapeutic for people with lung issues like asthma, COPD, or lung cancer and research says it’s helpful to improve respiratory function in the third and fourth stages of lung cancer. The strong compound found in mustard seeds known as glucosinolates and myrosinase helps in stopping the growth of tumor cells as well. Mustard oil works on dilating capillaries and improving blood circulation in the chest area, plus it helps to open up the bronchi and makes breathing easier. One can use mustard oil on a day-to-day basis for cooking to get its benefits or take one teaspoon at bedtime followed by warm water or even apply warm mustard oil on the chest to reduce congestion and improve breathing.

Mustard seeds are also a good source of magnesium, copper, and iron which help in improving nerve function and blood flow to the lungs and prevent asthma attacks as well. It also contains calefacient as one of the important compounds which help in keeping the BP stable and induces sweating. This helps in regulating body temperature and controlling fever as well; rubbing mustard oil on palms and soles can be helpful to create warmth.

Let’s try and have foods that are found in nature in abundance because they are the most beneficial for our bodies. Use a simple, pure, form of mustard that is found in nature without any additives.