Blossom Kochhar shares with us tips and tricks to deal with seasonal woes

Aromatherapist Blossom Kochhar was one of the very firsts to open doors to a world of essential oils, and aromatherapy based products in India. An expert with over four decades of experience, Blossom was recently in Kolkata to launch a range of new products and talk about them. We grabbed this opportunity to speak to her regarding aromatherapy customisation according to seasons and skin types.

How can aromatherapy be customised according to seasonal changes?

Aromatherapy offers a plethora of options that can suit any mood and any season. Since humidity is on the rise due to Monsoons right now, I suggest something fresh yet subtle like pine and eucalyptus. Jasmine too can help one do away with the monsoon blues. Following next, for autumn and the Durga Puja season, I recommend something exotic and rich like lang lang, rose, rosewood and geranium. To spice up winters one may use something spicy like cinnamon or clove, and for a fruity touch, orange and grapefruit seems to fit the bill. For spring, that we associate with love rose oils see a hike in sales every year along with tea rose and temple tree essence. Summers definitely will feel a lot more fresh and peppy with a touch of lemon, orange and lavender.

How to pick essential oils according to skin types?

Each person has a different skin type, and it can further be determined by their lifestyle, stress levels and water intake. Emotions affect various organs in our body, which in turn reflects on our skin. Hence, it is important to look into one’s mind first, followed by their skin and health. Beauty is holistic according to me and it is important to acknowledge every aspect of an individual before diving into skin problems and types. The best thing about aromatherapy is, no matter how busy a person is, their customised set can be used in a potpourri or diffuser and doesn’t require an elaborate daily regimen.

Neem & Tea Tree range

What are some of your latest introductions?

We have launched a range of products focused on hygiene such as sanitizer, hand wash and an Antibact cream that helps reduce rashes, marks, cuts and zits. This cream can be used across all ages, even on babies. A range of lemon based professional products have also been launched such as the manicure and pedicure kit, alongside masks that can be used both by beauticians and amateurs. We have also introduced a Vitamin E cream and Cocoa Butter that treat fine lines, wrinkles and any other modern skin problems.

Website: aromamagic.com