Wellness sanctuary Kshemavana launches in Bengaluru

Last month, the SDM group launched their wellness and naturopathy retreat centre Kshemavana in Bengaluru. Located in Nelamangala, the centre aims to help balance one’s inner energy and heal the mind and body through its unique therapies and treatments. The day-long launch event was filled with activities and witnessed SDMES president and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr D Veerendra Heggade in attendance.

The launch event included a guided tour of the Kshemavana property and cultural programmes. Spread over 22 acres, the property has been built by prominent architect Maahesh Diophode, keeping in mind principles of ergonomics and ancient vaastu. The interior spaces are designed with a blend of contemporary Indian aesthetics and traditional artworks of Dharmasthala, bringing a local flavour to the architecture.

One of the most intricately planned buildings is the Kurma (Tortoise Building), which houses the pool, a modern gymnasium, a yoga studio, and a meditation hall at the ground level. The level above it is an airy yoga hall and auditorium with a majestic roof inspired by a tortoise shell. Dancers from the Terence Lewis Dance Academy narrated the inspirations behind the creation of these spaces. The day began with a memorable performance by multiple Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej and his band.

The immersive retreats to be offered by the wellness sanctuary will range from three to 21 days. According to Kshemavana Chief Wellness Officer Dr Narendra Shetty, the treatments will be based on five pillars of well-being: sleep medicine, nutritional medicine, mind-body medicine, gut medicine, and energy medicine. “In our mind-body medicine, Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy is one of the biggest tools we have introduced in managing stress. Probably in the whole world today, no wellness centre measures stress. Kshemavana will be the first such place where we will measure individual stress and develop an intervention based on that. So, 30 individuals with different stress levels will receive 30 different interventions. The focus of the therapies will be on the individuals, rather than the disease,” signed off Dr Shetty.