If you are among the Yoga enthusiasts who’s routine includes doing Surya Namaskar, then it’s time to join the Ten Million Surya Namaskar Challenge by Cure.fit to celebrate World Yoga Day.

The challenge, which will be launched on the cure.fit app on Yoga Day, 21st June, hopes to see participation from one million people doing Surya Namaskars. The day-long event will also have Q&A, information sessions with experts, star trainers and see participation from all of cure.fit’s employees.

“This challenge is part of our initiative to keep people moving and healthy in their homes in a safe manner. Yoga is one of the best ways to increase strength, improve mental health and build immunity—the key requirements for all of us today. We want to use this challenge as a way to encourage everyone to embrace all the health benefits that this practice can provide,” said Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, cure.fit.