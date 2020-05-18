Join sought-after yoga exponent Fareena Farid on a virtual class tomorrow as she goes live on Instagram from Rishikesh. Take a breather and join the class on Instagram live at 8.30 pm tomorrow, May 19.



“It is a style of meditation in which we focus on sense perception to help internalize our mind to tap into the state of meditation,” says the yoga guru when we ask her what the class is all about.





One can join her live as she starts by just chatting and begins the session around 8.40 pm. The session is set to last for around 25 minutes and she will be taking questions after it as well.