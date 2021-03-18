We have already harmed the planet so much that climate change is upon us and on our face. While some of us are taking the sustainable route there is more to be done. Adapting the sustainable way of life by using eco-friendly products is a great way to become a conscious citizen. Here we have Beco, a leading eco-friendly home, kitchen, and personal care brand, a brainchild of young entrepreneurs Aditya Ruia, Akshay Verma and Anuj Ruia. Established on a simple yet strong realization that “Each plastic article we use will come back to us in future” the homegrown label offers products that are made from bamboo and corn starch and have zero plastic components. Check out our hot pick for the kitchen.

Bambooee Serving Napkins: Use it with serving meals, travel purpose, at the office, in bathrooms as well as for skincare and baby care. It is perfect for multiple uses

Eco-Friendly Reusable Kitchen Towel Roll: It’s fit for every purpose at home – keep your food on it to soak oil, use it to cover the food and clean any surface at home.

Toilet Roll: Use it in your bathroom, for travel purpose and for any cleaning purpose.

Bio Garbage Bag: Perfect garbage bags for office, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, baby diapers, car, cleaning pet’s litter.

Sustainable Bamboo Toothpick: Use it for hygiene or mini appetizer sticks, Beco Toothpicks are splinter-free and smooth-surfaced sans chemicals or additives

Bambooee Toothbrush: 100% eco-friendly, completely environmental-friendly and biodegradable in nature, the soft bristles are carefully infused with charcoal which absorbs odour-causing agents leaving the mouth odour-free and helps in deep cleaning teeth. It also helps in teeth whitening.