This Christmas, Tree of Hope takes the centre stage at ITC Sonar and Royal Bengal, the twin star properties of ITC Hotels in the city. Conceptualised by ace city artiste, Narayan Chandra Sinha, the sculptor and designer who has been a crucial driving force in contemporary fine arts, the trees uphold the values of water and energy conservation.

As you step inside ITC Sonar through the big glass doors, three giant Christmas trees will greet you at the main lobby. Drawing inspiration from cacti, the succulents known for their water conservation properties, the green décor adds to the gracious Baganbari feel of the Luxury Business Resort.

At ITC Royal Bengal you will find an aesthetically crafted Christmas tree made from repurposed bicycle parts standing tall under the glittering chandelier on the first floor. The conical figure, symbolising the message of energy conservation and generation, is intrinsic to this uber-luxe and pioneering Urban Mansion. Both the trees reflect on ITC Hotels' Planet Positive vision.