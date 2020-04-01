To help support coronavirus relief efforts, celebrities across the world are pledging their donations. Meanwhile, a seven-year-old Chennai boy has come forward to donate all of his life's savings for the cause.

Syed Anis from Old Washermanpet donated his savings -- amounting to INR 845 -- along with a letter addressed to the CM of Tamil Nadu. The letter read: “I have saved Rs 845. I want to donate to you, uncle, for fighting Corona disease in our Tamil Nadu.”

As per reports, when asked about his grand gesture, Anis responded by saying that he wanted to help the migrant workers who have to walk to their homes and are starving on roads.