Its almost funny to write a column with the title ‘Where was I’, when we all know where I’ve been. Exactly where the rest of you are — sitting pretty, at home. We’re now easing into what has become the new normal, while devouring every bit of news that comes our way, be it Whatsapp forwards or the actual news on TV. Turns out it’s not all depressing, as one snippet cracked me up — where a guy called the COVID Helpline asking for samosas. (The authorities on the other hand didn’t find it funny, and he was made to clean a few drains as punishment). Instagram, of course, is still on top in the short-span-

entertainment category, with Tik Tok videos and celeb ‘live’ chats aplenty. Here are a few ideas from what people are doing, if you’re still looking for ways to pass the time.

Live chats are the new way to go: Meowy, Rohaan, Shilpa & Paloma





‘Appy’ times for Happy people: Apps like Houseparty and Zoom allow us our socialising without the actual physical contact. Groups of friends are having game nights, cooking classes and even dance parties, while staying safe and apart. Someone joked to me, “It’s the only reason I brush my hair every day.”



Spring cleaning: Another go-to on all the fashion bloggers’ timelines, because let’s face it, ‘Styling for COVID’ isn’t exactly a concept that makes sense. In any case, ‘Pyjama-Chic’ is the look we’re all rocking right now. So getting back to the point, this is a good time to get rid of all that stuff in your closet that you don’t really use and if you’re extra bored, apply the same to the rest of your house. Just ‘Marie Kondo’ the hell out of it.



Lights, Camera, Action: If you’ve ever been tempted at all to get in front of the camera, there’s no time like right now. Make a video — funny, practical, philosophical — doesn’t matter, there’s an audience

for every category. People are sharing recipes, interviewing each other, creating satires on the current situation, or in some cases, just talking about what’s on their minds.