Momspresso, India’s largest user-generated content platform across ten languages, has rolled out a joint initiative #IndiaCraftingMemories in association with Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite Industries, that encourages creativity and makes learning fun through Arts and Crafts, and DIY activities. The 21-day campaign from Momspresso and the makers of Fevicol launched with Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, and Karanvir Bohra, is aimed at encouraging families to engage in various fun crafting activities and create happy memories in the process, rather than let children get bored sitting at home.

Shilpa Shetty with her son

To further increase the reach of this latest initiative, Momspresso.com has launched it in 10 vernacular languages and has also invited 1000+ influencers to be a part of this fun activity and share their videos and pictures on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. An Instagram handle “India Crafting Memories” has also been created which will be a repository of all curated content.

Neha Dhupia making a memory book

“Momspresso as a platform is all about positivity. These are difficult times but they also present an opportunity for families to bond over engaging activities and create memories of a lifetime. It is this insight that led us to create the #CraftingMemories Challenge and there couldn’t be a better partner than Fevicreate, from the makers of Fevicol, to launch this across the country,” says Prashant Sinha, COO, Mompresso.

Arpita Khaturia, Mommy Blogger

“We have always believed that Arts and Crafts can provide children the opportunity to fully explore their potential, build their self-confidence, and enhance their creative thinking while ensuring a fun-filled yet educative time even when they are away from school. Given that kids are home-bound at present for such a long time, we thought of launching the India Crafting Memories’initiative to help parents keep their children engaged, creative, and productive while crafting some beautiful memories together," says Shantanu Bhanja, CEO, consumer products, Pidilite Industries.

Fevicreate will also be hosting a series of daily live sessions by experts on social media to share some interesting craft ideas that parents can do with their children with stuff that is available at home. The campaign will also see weekly contests and Vlog challenges on Momspresso Social for wider participation in these activities. Momspresso.com will create a video compilation of India’s biggest collection of crafted memories received through this campaign.